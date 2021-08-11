Watch: Peter Rosalita's 'breathtaking' live performance on 'America's Got Talent'

Filipino singer Peter Rosalita made his first live show appearance on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night, wowing the judges and audience with his rendition of a Whitney Houston song, prompting Sophia Vergara to call his performance “breathtaking”.

Peter, 10, who was born in Abu Dhabi, was one of the first performers of the night, and took to the stage in a shimmering silver suit before belting out I Have Nothing, Houston’s huge 1993 hit used in the soundtrack of her film The Bodyguard.

By the end of his performance, all four judges, including Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, were on their feet along with the show’s audience at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

“I can’t believe that voice is coming out of you,” Vergara exclaimed.

Klum added: “I was the biggest fan of Whitney Houston, and you really did her proud. It was amazing."

Judge Cowell, meanwhile, called Peter's performance “gutsy”.

“In my opinion, you are going to sail through to the next round," he said, before advising Peter that he might want to choose a more age-appropriate song for his next performance.

Peter was one of 12 quarter-finalists to perform on Tuesday night's show, which also featured magician Dustin Tavella, comedian Gina Brillon and Matt Johnson, an escape artist.

And not all acts received rave reviews. "It was absolutely bloody awful," Cowell said about comedian Sethward's act. "We can now officially call this show America Does Not Have Talent."

Peter's fate now lies in the hands of US viewers, who are allowed to vote up to 10 times each for their favourite acts. The results, which will be announced on Wednesday's show, will reveal which seven acts from the first night will progress to the semi-finals.

Another group of 12 quarter-finalists will perform live next week.

"My husband and I are nervous but at the same time extremely excited for Peter. He has brought so much pride and joy to our hearts and to everyone who supports him around the world," Peter's mother, Vilma Villegas, told The National last week after the names of the 35 quarter finalists were revealed.

Peter, a Grade 5 student at Richmindale school in Abu Dhabi, became an internet sensation in June after his audition for America’s Got Talent was posted online.

The video, in which the youngster performs a version of the Eric Carmen and Celine Dion song All By Myself, has been viewed more than seven million times since it was uploaded on June 2.

Peter Rosalita, 10, with his parents Ruel Rosalita and Vilma Villegas and aunt Mary Jane Villegas in Abu Dhabi. The National

An only child, Peter lives with his parents and aunt, Mary Jane Villegas, in Abu Dhabi. Aunt Mary Jane, who is also his guardian, is accompanying him to the US.

"Peter has had various experiences in competitions which we believe has instilled in him the sense of valuing hard work and realising that it may or may not always end up with a win,” Villegas said. "He knows that what matters most is giving his best each and every time he performs.”