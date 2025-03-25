On Hajem, fans can create an account and start predicting the scores of football games without violating Islamic laws. Photo: Hajem Sports
On Hajem, fans can create an account and start predicting the scores of football games without violating Islamic laws. Photo: Hajem Sports

Culture

Pop Culture

The UAE-founded halal football predictor app giving fans more 'skin in the game'

Founder hopes to expand from football to other sports

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

March 25, 2025