Celebrities who have left X for BlueSky, from Stephen King to Lizzo

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/05/01/what-is-bluesky-twitters-new-competitor-pushed-by-jack-dorsey/" target="_blank">Bluesky</a>, the microblogging platform backed by Twitter co-founder <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2023/03/24/jack-dorseys-wealth-falls-526m-after-hindenburg-shorts-block/" target="_blank">Jack Dorsey</a>, has been attracting attention as more high-profile users leave X. The platform gained more than 700,000 new users in the week following president-elect <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/07/donald-trump-power-senate-election-win/" target="_blank">Donald Trump’s election victory</a> in the US. Actress Gabrielle Union is among the recent additions, joining other notable names like Don Lemon, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2022/06/14/lizzos-style-evolution-from-casual-comfort-to-looking-good-as-hell/" target="_blank">Lizzo</a>, and Barbra Streisand. They are part of a broader “Twitter exodus,” which also includes Stephen King, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/guillermo-del-toro-to-fellow-immigrants-don-t-believe-the-lies-1.895456" target="_blank">Guillermo del Toro</a> and Ben Stiller. Here’s a look at some of the other famous faces now active on Bluesky. The Grammy Award winner, who hasn’t posted to X since September 2023, recently posted a mirror selfie on Instagram while wearing a white bathrobe. “I hate the internet,” she captioned the post. “Anyways I joined bluesky cus we're leaving toxicity in 2024.” She also shared the post to her Instagram Stories adding the hashtag #TheGreatMigration. The King of Horror recently announced he was leaving the platform, as he's been a vocal critic of Trump as well as<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/2023/08/19/fifteen-ways-elon-musk-has-changed-twitter-now-x-since-taking-over/" target="_blank"> X owner Elon Musk</a>. “I'm leaving Twitter,” King tweeted, adding that he “tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic.” “Follow me on Threads, if you like,” he concluded, although he also has an account on BlueSky. The actor didn’t make any grand announcement about leaving X but posted twice about his account on BlueSky, redirecting his 5.3 million followers to follow him there. His second post was to reconfirm the account was indeed his: “Red Hour is real me”. The actor most well-known for his role in the <i>Star Trek</i> franchise has been vocal about his dislike of Trump as well as Musk. Although he hasn’t quit X just yet, he recently told his 3.1 million followers on the platform to “join me over where the skies are blue” with a link to his BlueSky account. The <i>Bring It On</i> actress announced she was leaving the social media site in a post. “Platforms like X were founded on authentic connections, true engagement and creative expression, all anchored in respect for user privacy and trust,” Union wrote on Friday in a post she captioned: “End of an era.” “Yet with the recent and upcoming changes to the terms of service – and the return of volatile figures – I find myself at a crossroads, facing a direction I can no longer fully support.” However, she urged her 4.2 million followers to find her on other platforms, such as Instagram, Threads and BlueSky. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2024/01/16/egot-winners-elton-john-emmy-grammy-oscar-tony-awards/" target="_blank">EGOT winner</a>, who has been a vocal critic of Trump, announced she was leaving the platform on Friday. “Effective immediately, any comments I post will be on Bluesky,” she tweeted to her more than 820,000 followers. She also used the hashtag #TwitterExodus. The Emmy-winning actress and <i>Abbott Elementary</i> star appears to have deactivated her X account and has instead switched over to Bluesky writing “Hello again” on the platform. The American news anchor not only announced his departure from the platform, but also deactivated his account. “I have loved connecting with all of you on Twitter and then on X for all of these years, but it’s time for me to leave the platform,” he said. “I once believed that it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency and free speech, but I now feel it does not serve that purpose.” He also redirected his followers to find him on other social sites such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and BlueSky. The Mexican filmmaker told his 2.4 million followers on the platform on November 11 that his account would “stay mostly unused” but that he might still “drop in on occasion”. His post also redirected to his BlueSky account where he claims he could be found there “more and more” before he wished everyone to stay well.