Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, said he created Bluesky to be 'social media as it should be. Getty Images
Future

Technology

Bluesky user surge: Why are people flocking to the platform?

Network gains more than 700,000 users in less than a week after Trump's stunning US election victory

Alvin R Cabral
November 12, 2024

Future Beat

Your round-up of the stories shaping tomorrow’s world

      Future Beat