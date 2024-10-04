New movies, shows and music to stream this week, from Coldplay's album to Ananya Panday's thriller

There is more good news for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/27/the-emotional-highs-and-lows-of-spending-three-days-trying-for-coldplay-abu-dhabi-tickets/" target="_blank">Coldplay fans</a>, especially those in the UAE following the announcement of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/27/coldplay-abu-dhabi-fourth-show-tickets/" target="_blank">four coming concerts</a>, as their 10th album has been released, featuring several high-profile collaborations. Additionally, with Halloween month underway, there are plenty of TV thrillers and scary films to watch. Here are some of the latest music, movies and shows to stream this week. <b>House of Spoils (Prime Video)</b> This eerie tale of a chef who opens her first restaurant is by famed horror production company Blumhouse. As she battles self-doubt in a cut-throat industry, she also has to fend off the spirit of her restaurant's previous owner, who is intent on sabotaging her. Ariana DeBose, who won an Oscar for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/03/28/oscars-2022-winners-list-coda-wins-top-prize-on-films-biggest-night/" target="_blank"><i>West Side Story</i></a><i>, </i>plays the chef. <b>Kira We El Gin (OSN+)</b> This action-packed drama takes place during the 1919 Egyptian Revolution when, right after the Second World War, the nation pushed to end British occupation. The film follows two friends, Karim and El Gen, as they join forces to defeat the colonisers. Packed with action and emotion, it stars Karim Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Ezz and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/01/hend-sabry-finding-ola-four-daughters/" target="_blank">Hend Sabry</a>. <b>It's What's Inside (Netflix)</b> A group of old friends decide to meet at a house before the wedding of their friend. But when a surprise guest soon joins them with a mysterious suitcase, claiming it's a body-swapping machine, their evening devolves into a night of existential crisis, chaos and danger. Brittany O’Grady, best known for her role in <i>The White Lotus</i>, stars in this twisty thriller along with an ensemble cast. <b>CTRL (Netflix)</b> Ananya Panday stars in this <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/2022/05/17/black-mirror-to-return-for-season-six-new-episodes-of-the-dystopian-drama-coming/" target="_blank"><i>Black Mirror</i></a>-esque thriller. She plays one half of an influencer couple who, after she breaks up with her boyfriend, turns to artificial intelligence to help her delete memories of him. But things take a sinister turn when the AI starts to take control of her life. Panday reunites with her <i>Call Me Bae</i> co-star Vihaan Samat in the film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, known for acclaimed films such as <i>Udaan</i> and<i> Trapped, </i>plus the Netflix series <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/india-s-sacred-games-nominated-for-international-emmy-award-1.912688" target="_blank"><i>Sacred Games</i></a><i>.</i> <b>Love is Blind, season seven (Netflix)</b> The show that started it all returns for a new season, this time in Washington DC. The seventh season features military veterans, scientists, a lawyer, a journalist and, for the first time, a pair of siblings who will enter the experiment together. Like previous seasons, celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey are the hosts. On the show, singles get engaged without ever laying eyes on each other. <i>Love is Blind</i> has been a runaway hit for Netflix, spawning versions in the UK, Japan, Sweden and Mexico. An Arabic version, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/18/love-is-blind-habibi-release-date-netflix/" target="_blank"><i>Love is Blind Habibi</i></a>, is set to air on October 10. <b>The Tribe (Prime Video)</b> Five affluent Indian content creators relocate to Los Angeles in an attempt to dominate the global influencer scene. This new nine-part series from Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment stars Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi and Alfia Jafry, along with entrepreneur investor Hardik Zaveri, who will guide them through their paces. <b>Moon Music, Coldplay</b> Following their unprecedented announcement of four shows in Abu Dhabi in January, which was followed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/09/23/coldplay-abu-dhabi-2025-tickets-price/" target="_blank">record ticket sales</a>, the British group's 10th studio album is shooting straight for the moon. <i>Moon Music</i> is the sequel to their 2021 album, <i>From Earth with Love</i>, and features collaborations with the likes of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/05/31/elyanna-palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinian-Chilean artist Elyanna</a>, who will be the support act in Abu Dhabi. Other artists featured include British EDM producer Jon Hopkins, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, English rapper Little Simz, Argentine singer Tini and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr. The single <i>We Pray </i>was first performed during their Glastonbury performance in June. <b>For Cryin' Out Loud! Finneas</b> As Billie Eilish's brother and principal collaborator, Finneas's enormous talents have been on full display over the years. But he's also setting up his own musical space, releasing his second solo album this week. <i>For Cryin' Out Loud!</i>, a follow-up to 2021's <i>Optimist. </i>He has labelled it his "most uplifting and raw body of work to date”. "I had the honour of making these songs with some of my closest friends and I can’t wait for them to be yours," Finneas wrote on Instagram when announcing the album in August.