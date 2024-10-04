Coldplay's new album, Moon Music, is now available to stream. January. PA
Culture

Pop Culture

New movies, shows and music to stream this week, from Coldplay's album to Ananya Panday's thriller

Plus, with Halloween around the corner, there's plenty in store for horror fans

David Tusing

October 04, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      The Arts Edit