Oscars 2022 winners list: 'Coda' wins top prize on film's biggest night

Coda made history during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday evening, becoming the first streaming service distributed film to win the night's biggest honour, Best Picture.

The coming-of-age comedy-drama, written and directed by Sian Heder, stars Emilia Jones as the eponymous Coda (child of deaf adults), the only hearing member of a deaf family. The film also won Best Adapted Screenplay.

Elsewhere, Will Smith won Best Actor after a dramatic evening. Earlier in the ceremony, he climbed on stage after presenter Chris Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and slapped him, before shouting at him to "keep his wife's name out of his … mouth".

Expand Autoplay In an unexpected moment at the Academy Awards, actor Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock. AFP

Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for her leading role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, while Coda star Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award.

Sci-fi drama Dune, which was partly film in Abu Dhabi, swept the awards, with the most wins on the night, taking six trophies, including Best Editing, Best Production, Best Sound and Best Cinematography.

Full list of winners from the Oscars 2022:

Stars of 'Coda' accept the Best Picture Award on stage at the Oscars. AFP

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda - WINNER

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick...Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard - WINNER

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda - WINNER

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J K Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

US actress Jessica Chastain poses with the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. AFP

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - WINNER

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto - WINNER

The Mitchells vs The Machines

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Cinematography

Greig Fraser, Dune - WINNER

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella – WINNER

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Jane Campion, walks off stage after accepting the award for Best Director. AP

Best Directing

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - WINNER

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Documentary (Feature)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - WINNER

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary (Short)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball - WINNER

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Film Editing

Hank Corwin, Don’t Look Up

Joe Walker, Dune - WINNER

Pamela Martin, King Richard

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi reacts as Tiffany Haddish presents the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. EPA

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car, Japan - WINNER

Flee, Denmark

The Worst Person in the World, Norway

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan

The Hand of God, Italy

Make-up and Hairstyling

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, Coming 2 America

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, Cruella

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, Dune

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, House of Gucci

Best Music (Original Score)

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune - WINNER

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

US Singer-songwriters Billie Eilish (L) and Finneas (R) pose with their Oscars for Original Song. EPA

Music (Original Song)

Dixson and Beyonce Knowles-Carter's Be Alive from King Richard

Lin-Manuel Miranda's Dos Oruguitas from Encanto

Van Morrison's Down to Joy from Belfast

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's No Time to Die from No Time to Die - WINNER

Diane Warren's Somehow You Do from Four Good Days

Best Production Design

Dune - WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper – WINNER

Best Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye – WINNER

On My Mind

Please Hold

Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos pose with their Oscars for 'Dune'. Reuters

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune - WINNER

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune - WINNER

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Sian Heder, Coda – WINNER

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

British actor Kenneth Branagh wins the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. EPA

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast – WINNER

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Zach Baylin, King Richard