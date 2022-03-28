Oscars 2022 winners list: 'Coda' wins top prize on film's biggest night

Coda made history during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday evening, becoming the first streaming service distributed film to win the night's biggest honour, Best Picture.
The coming-of-age comedy-drama, written and directed by Sian Heder, stars Emilia Jones as the eponymous Coda (child of deaf adults), the only hearing member of a deaf family. The film also won Best Adapted Screenplay.
Elsewhere, Will Smith won Best Actor after a dramatic evening. Earlier in the ceremony, he climbed on stage after presenter Chris Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and slapped him, before shouting at him to "keep his wife's name out of his … mouth".
Jessica Chastain won Best Actress for her leading role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, while Coda star Troy Kotsur made history as the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award.
Sci-fi drama Dune, which was partly film in Abu Dhabi, swept the awards, with the most wins on the night, taking six trophies, including Best Editing, Best Production, Best Sound and Best Cinematography.
Full list of winners from the Oscars 2022:
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda - WINNER
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick...Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard - WINNER
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda - WINNER
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J K Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - WINNER
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto - WINNER
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Cinematography
Greig Fraser, Dune - WINNER
Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan, Cruella – WINNER
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Best Directing
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog - WINNER
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Documentary (Feature)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - WINNER
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary (Short)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball - WINNER
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Film Editing
Hank Corwin, Don’t Look Up
Joe Walker, Dune - WINNER
Pamela Martin, King Richard
Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog
Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, Tick, Tick … Boom!
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car, Japan - WINNER
Flee, Denmark
The Worst Person in the World, Norway
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan
The Hand of God, Italy
Make-up and Hairstyling
Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, Coming 2 America
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, Cruella
Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, Dune
Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, House of Gucci
Best Music (Original Score)
Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
Hans Zimmer, Dune - WINNER
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Music (Original Song)
Dixson and Beyonce Knowles-Carter's Be Alive from King Richard
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Dos Oruguitas from Encanto
Van Morrison's Down to Joy from Belfast
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's No Time to Die from No Time to Die - WINNER
Diane Warren's Somehow You Do from Four Good Days
Best Production Design
Dune - WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Short Film (Animated)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper – WINNER
Best Short Film (Live Action)
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye – WINNER
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune - WINNER
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune - WINNER
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Sian Heder, Coda – WINNER
Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast – WINNER
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World
Zach Baylin, King Richard