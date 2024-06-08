Summer Game Fest highlights: Civilization 7 and new Harry Potter game announced

Summer Game Fest took place on Friday with some big news from the video gaming event.

Civilization 7 is set for release in 2025, marking the first addition to the series since 2016. Other highlights include a Batman VR spin-off, a new Lego action-adventure game and the first trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest news:

Civilization 7 to release in 2025

It’s been a long wait, but a new Civilization game is on the way. However, it won’t be out until 2025. Publisher 2K officially announced the new title, the first in the strategy series since 2016. While there isn’t an exact date yet, it will arrive on several platforms including PC, PlayStation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch. More details will be announced in August including a “full gameplay showcase”, says 2K.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions trailer and release date

The first trailer for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions was unveiled, along with a release date of September 3. The title is a follow-up to 2023’s mega-successful Hogwarts Legacy. Players can choose to compete as either a Beater, Chaser, Keeper or Seeker in a variety of modes and play as – or against – notable characters such as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. The game will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is coming to VR

A new trailer was introduced showing off video of the virtual reality spin-off game. The clip revealed a cinematic look at Bruce Wayne while introducing the Rat King as the main villain. The game is part of the Arkham-verse and set between the events of Arkham Origins and Arkham Asylum. In addition to the gameplay, it will include several villain origin stories, including those of Harley Quinn and Scarecrow. The game will be exclusive to the Meta Quest 3 when it is released in the autumn.

Alan Wake II DLC, Night Springs

It was announced the first of two Alan Wake II DLCs is now available. The first game expansion is named after the TV show introduced in the original Alan Wake game in 2010. It will have three chapters that each stars a different character. There’s dimension-lost sheriff Shawn Breaker; superfan waitress Rose and Jesse Faden, star of the game Control and new director of the Federal Bureau of Control.

Lego Horizon Adventures

A new action-adventure game from Lego is coming to PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch during the holiday season. It’ll follow the game’s protagonist Aloy – a girl who was found in a cave as a baby and raised by a huntsman named Rost – as she embarks on a quest to discover her destiny. She’s guided by Elisabet, a 1,000-year-old hologram of a scientist. The game is designed for two players without the need for a split-screen.

New characters coming to Street Fighter 6 Season 2

Capcom has revealed for new characters for the second year of Street Fighter 6 with two coming from the fighting game Fatal Fury. They are M Bison, Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui and Elena. M Bison is a long-time Street Fighter antagonist and will join sometime in the summer. Terry is the face of Fatal Fury and will be available in the autumn, while Mai – a character also from Fatal Fury – will arrive in spring 2025. Elena is a series character who first appeared in Street Fighter III: New Generation and will be available in winter 2025.