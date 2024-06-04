How soon could Grand Theft Auto 7 come out? And other video games with seven versions

The Grand Theft Auto series could be described as the world's most popular video game franchise. The most recent version, GTA 5, was released in 2013 and has sold more than 200 million copies.

GTA 5 is often described as one of the best video games ever made and fans remain active players today even though it is now more than ten years old. Its undoubted success also means there is huge interest in what follows.

In December 2023, Rockstar confirmed plans to launch GTA 6 with an exciting trailer that shows off advancements and provides a glimpse of the new game's size and scope.

While fans anticipate its release, expected to be autumn 2025, Strauss Zelnick, the chief executive of Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two interactive, has already teased the seventh instalment in the series. During the TD Cowen annual tech conference, Zelnick was asked: “I know we’re not even at GTA 6 yet, but thinking about …” to which he replied “GTA 7?”

Zelnick’s comment is not confirmation, but it does reinforce what the chief executive has previously said about reducing the time fans have to wait between new versions. The gap between GTA 5 and GTA 6 is on course to be 12 years.

While the gaming world is excited for more news about GTA, we have looked at other games that reached their seventh instalment and how they were received.

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the final collaboration between Hideo Kojima and Konami. Photo: Kojima Productions

The final instalment in Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear series was released in 2015. Despite being credited as the fifth game, discounting some earlier iterations that are only slightly connected to the Metal Gear universe, The Phantom Pain is counted as the seventh mainline game in the series that began with Metal Gear Solid in 1998.

An open-world action-adventure game, it offers a lot of freedom to approach missions in different ways, using stealth or all-out action for example. It also introduces a new feature called the Fulton Recovery System, letting players extract enemies and resources.

The Phantom Pain was the last collaboration between Japanese gaming auteur Kojima and Konami. After a number of disagreements, Kojima was dismissed from the Konami before the game was completed, with many fans recognising the parts that were finished after his dismissal.

Despite a troubled development, The Phantom Pain is praised for its detailed story, graphics and sound. While fans of the series are conflicted due to Kojima’s unceremonious exit, The Phantom Pain still holds a special place in gaming history.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

In Resident Evil 7, players have to escape the clutches of a deranged family. Photo: Capcom

The Resident Evil series had suffered a popularity slowdown by the time the sixth game was released. An increase in action gameplay at the expense of horror turned many fans away in the process.

In the seventh game, the series returns to its horror roots. Taking inspiration from the popularity of the cancelled Silent Hills game by Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro, it is played from a first-person perspective, a change to all previous Resident Evil games.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard takes players to a creepy plantation in Louisiana as the main character tries to escape a deranged family. The game focuses on atmospheric horror, puzzles and resource management.

The new instalment has been applauded for bringing back scares and the intensity of early Resident Evil games. It's a favourite among horror fans for its immersive experience, especially when played in virtual reality.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is a faithful driving simulator, allowing players to experience the cars as accurately as possible. Photo: Polyphony Digital

The seventh instalment in Polyphony Digital's renowned racing simulation series offers players an authentic racing experience like no other in the genre. Released in 2022, it builds on the franchise's legacy while introducing new features and improvements.

The game has an extensive line-up of accurately recreated cars from various manufacturers, each with its own unique handling characteristics and performance attributes. Players can customise their vehicles to suit their preferences, from tweaking engine settings to fine-tuning aerodynamics.

Gran Turismo 7 features a diverse selection of real-world tracks, ranging from iconic circuits like Circuit de la Sarthe to challenging street courses set in urban environments. Players can compete in high-speed races, endurance events, or time trials, offering a wide range of challenges to test skills.

READ MORE Indika review: Video game explores religion and philosophy for an unusual experience

The popularity of the series was catapulted last year by a film adapted from the experience of the playing the games. Titled Gran Turismo, the film follows the story of real life gamer-turner-racer Jann Mardenborough who, after playing Gran Turismo his whole life, is selected to take part in a programme to turn the best players into racing car drivers.

The film and its story cemented Gran Turismo's reputation as the most accurate and faithful driving simulator series out there.