Nintendo Switch 2: All the new features, prices and release date

After announcing the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/01/16/nintendo-switch-2-release-date/" target="_blank">Switch 2</a> on January 16, Nintendo has finally released details of the console. During a one-hour online presentation streamed on YouTube, the Japanese gaming giant showed what fans can expect from the new flagship gadget, and how much it will cost. Three developers who worked on the Switch 2 – Kouichi Kawamoto, Takuhiro Dohta and Tetsuya Sasaki – each presented an exciting addition to the console. Here, we look at the major announcements and details revealed during the presentation. The short announcement in January made it clear that the Switch 2 would be a very similar playing experience to its predecessor, with improvements. Details of these improvements led the way at yesterday’s presentation. Firstly, the Switch 2’s 7.9-inch LCD screen is 1.6 times larger than the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/08/18/is-the-nintendo-switch-the-best-gaming-console-of-all-time/" target="_blank">Switch</a>. However, the console’s thickness has not changed. The new screen also supports a higher fidelity picture quality at 1080p. The two detachable controllers on the side of the screen, named joycons, have been improved too. They attach to the screen with a magnet rather than the slide mechanism of the Switch. Each can also be used as a mouse on a flat surface for some games that require the function. A new addition for any Nintendo console is the ability to communicate with fellow gamers via audio and video calls while playing. The Switch 2 will support the ability to stream video and audio between a friends group online, allowing for a more communicative experience. A cooling fan is an important improvement to the dock that holds the Switch 2 during home play and charging. Switch players had complained that the console would heat up while playing some games. <i>Mario Kart</i> fans can look forward to a new game, which will launch on day one of the release, titled <i>Mario Kart World</i>. This has a new open world mode which allows for cruising and exploration across the map. New additions to the experience have also been revealed, such as races going through different worlds. Players can also participate in one grand race across the whole map which eliminates slower drivers with every checkpoint. <i>Mario Kart World</i> will be the first game made exclusively for the Switch 2. It will also probably be the first game played by many who buy the console. As announced in January, the Switch 2 will have access to most of the Switch’s library of games. It was also announced that some of the Switch’s major titles will be receiving an improved version for the Switch 2 which will upgrade the graphics. It was also revealed that Nintendo <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/04/01/legend-of-zelda-film-nintendo/" target="_blank">GameCube</a> games will be made available to play on the Switch 2 through an online subscription. Fans of the console which released in 2002 will be given access to some its best titles, with the list set to grow. Popular titles such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/03/17/best-co-op-games-split-fiction-it-takes-two/" target="_blank"><i>Split Fiction</i></a> and <i>WWE 2K</i> will also be playable on the Switch 2. The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released worldwide on June 5. The console has different price points in different regions. In the US, the Switch 2 will cost $449.99 for the base model and $499.99 for the <i>Mario Kart World</i> bundle. In the UK it will retail at £395 ($517.83), or £429 ($562.40) with <i>Mario Kart</i>. In Japan, there are two version of the base model. The first is a Japanese language-only version which will cost 49,980 yen ($339.36) and a normal base model that costs 69,980 yen ($475.19). The <i>Mario Kart</i> bundle will cost 53,980 yen ($366.51).