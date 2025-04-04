New movies, shows and music to stream, from Nayanthara's cricket thriller to BTS member Jin's unscripted fun

This week sees the highly anticipated returns of two shows. <i>The Handmaid's Tale, </i>now on its final season,<i> </i>offers a glimpse into a dystopian world that does not seem too far-fetched, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/television/2022/05/17/black-mirror-to-return-for-season-six-new-episodes-of-the-dystopian-drama-coming/" target="_blank"><i>Black Mirror</i></a>, back for its sixth season, uses satire to remind us of uncomfortable truths about our increasing dependency on technology. For South Indian film fans, three major Tamil stars – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/18/nayanthara-beyond-the-fairytale-review/" target="_blank">Nayanthara</a>, R Madhavan and Siddharth – unite for a drama with cricket as the backdrop. Here are some of the latest films, shows and music to stream this week. The final season of the acclaimed dystopian series begins on April 8. Based on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2022/05/25/margaret-atwood-fights-book-burning-with-fireproof-copy-of-the-handmaids-tale/" target="_blank">Margaret Atwood</a>'s bestseller, leading actress Elisabeth Moss has said season six will be “big and wild”. Moss, who directed three episodes each in season four and five, returns as one of this season's directors. The show has been slowly expanding beyond its source material with each season, making each following instalment hard to predict. But Moss, who plays June Osborne, has teased a revolution against the totalitarian government of Gilead, where women are brutally subjugated. The first season of <i>The Handmaid's Tale </i>premiered during US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/the-americas/chaos-and-arrests-mark-brett-kavanaughs-first-hearing-for-us-supreme-court-confirmation-1.766996" target="_blank">Donald Trump's first term</a> in office in 2017, prompting some to draw parallels between his government's policies towards women's rights and the premise of the book and series. The final season arrives less than three months into Trump's second term in the White House. The hit satirical anthology series, which looks at our increasingly scary relationship with technology, returns on April 10. The series' six episodes include two that will be feature-length – 90 minutes or longer. Traditionally, all <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/06/15/black-mirror-review-all-season-six-episodes-ranked-from-worst-to-best/" target="_blank"><i>Black Mirror</i></a><i> </i>episodes are independent, but this season will feature the show's first sequel – a follow-up to <i>USS Callister </i>from season four. The episode is set in a video game company where a programmer invents a simulated reality in which he is the captain of a spacecraft and his co-workers are his subservient crew. New cast members in season seven include Awkwafina, Paul Giamatti, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Issa Rae and Rashida Jones. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2023/06/12/bts-10th-anniversary-seoul-landmarks-light-up-in-purple-to-celebrate-k-pop-group/" target="_blank">BTS fans</a>, rejoice. Jin is back on TV in this unscripted show that Netflix says is “filled with chaos and fun”. The K-pop star, along with South Korean webtoon artist Kian84 and<i> SNL Korea</i> cast member Ji Ye-eun, runs a quirky home where they put their celebrity guests through challenges and games. Expect plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments in this first-of-its-kind series. The first three episodes of <i>Kian's Bizarre B&B</i> premiere on April 8, with new episodes dropping weekly for three weeks. In this new supernatural series, Kevin Bacon stars as Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter resurrected by the devil to bring escaped demons back to hell. Along the way, Hub learns how his own sins condemned his soul, compelling him to seek a second chance at life and love. The eight-episode series also stars Jennifer Nettles (<i>The Righteous Gemstones</i>) and Jolene Purdy (<i>The White Lotus</i>). Fans mourning <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/02/val-kilmer-dead/" target="_blank">Val Kilmer</a>, who died on Tuesday aged 65, might want to re-watch this moving documentary, released in 2021. A look at his life and career, <i>Val </i>received wide praise after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. It includes previously unseen, private footage dating as far back to the 1970s and covers everything from the childhood death of his brother Wesley and his eight-year marriage to actress Joanne Whalley. It also documents Kilmer’s diagnosis and recovery from throat cancer. The <i>Top Gun</i> star's diagnosis was not publicly confirmed until 2017, two years after he was first hospitalised for the condition. By then, he had undergone chemotherapy and a tracheotomy procedure that reduced his voice to a rasp. In 2020, the actor revealed that he had been cancer-free for four years. Three of Tamil film's biggest stars come together for this highly anticipated psychological thriller, set against the high-stakes world of cricket. Superstar <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/family/2022/06/09/nayanthara-and-vignesh-wed-in-star-studded-ceremony-with-shah-rukh-khan-and-rajinikanth/" target="_blank">Nayanthara</a> plays Kumudha, a teacher, whose marriage to scientist Saravanan, played by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2022/07/01/how-r-madhavan-went-to-extraordinary-lengths-to-make-rocketry-the-nambi-effect/" target="_blank">R Madhavan</a>, is tested when the demands of their respective jobs collide. Meanwhile, Kumudha's old friend Arjun (played by Siddharth), a cricket star, is faced with the biggest moral dilemma of his career. “This isn’t just a film about cricket; it’s about the human spirit, the choices that shape us, and the fine line between victory and downfall,” writer and director S Sashikanth recently said. Written and recorded in only 20 days – and backed by all-star musicians such as Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith – Elton John and Brandi Carlile's album is an ode to their friendship that began in 2009. That year, Carlile, who had never previously met or corresponded with her idol, wrote a note asking Elton to play piano and sing on the song <i>Caroline</i> for her album <i>Give Up The Ghost</i>. He agreed immediately and the pair soon began a friendship that has spanned multiple collaborations. <i>Who Believes In Angels? </i>also features Elton's longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin and producer Andrew Watt. The 10 original songs include <i>Never Too Late</i>, a song Carlile wrote as an homage to her collaborator's enduring career. This was also the title of the documentary film <i>Elton John: Never Too Late </i>that was released in 2024. The track was nominated for Best Original Song at this year's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/03/oscars-2025-full-winners-list/" target="_blank">Oscars</a>.