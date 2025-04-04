Jimmi Simpson, left, and Cristin Milioti in Black Mirror season seven. Photo: Netflix
New movies, shows and music to stream, from Nayanthara's cricket thriller to BTS member Jin's unscripted fun

Plus, a film about the late Val Kilmer and new music from Elton John

David Tusing

April 04, 2025