Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra introduce daughter to the world

The Jonas Brothers were honoured on Monday with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California in what turned out to be a complete family affair.

The multi-platinum pop stars, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, who formed the Jonas Brothers in 2005, were joined by their parents, brother Frankie and to delight of many, their wives Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

The ceremony saw the long-awaited introduction of Chopra and husband Nick Jonas’s daughter Malti Marie, who bounced and smiled from her mother’s lap throughout the ceremony.

"You are the calm and the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you," Nick Jonas said to his actress wife from the podium. "It's the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you."

The youngest of the brothers concluded his remarks by saying, "Malti Marie, I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

Kevin Jonas spoke thanked his fans and his wife – and his brothers.

"Danielle, my beautiful wife. I love you so much. I could not have done this without you," he said. "Your support for the past 15 years — you've seen us through all of it … thank you for everything."

Referring to his two children, he said, "Alena, Valentina, this is a pretty cool moment, don't you think? This is cool, but you two are my brightest stars."

Sophie Turner, left, and Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas attend a ceremony honouring the Jonas Brothers with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Joe Jonas took the mic next and thanked Turner, calling her his "partner in crime" He also used the moment to shout out his two children.

"Daddy loves you to the moon and back," he said.

Over the years, the Jonas Brothers have dedicated themselves to philanthropic projects.

Most recently, the group headlined this summer’s Global Citizen festival, an annual music event supporting efforts to end extreme poverty.

You can watch the entire ceremony here.