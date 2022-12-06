Priyanka Chopra caps glamorous Middle East trip with Dubai stopover

Priyanka Chopra is living it up on her latest trip to the Middle East, making appearances at high-profile events in Jeddah and Dubai, and then taking time off to let her hair down at the weekend.

Chopra was one of the star attractions on the opening night of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah on Friday, walking the star-studded red carpet in a glittering kaftan-style couture gown by Lebanese designer Tony Ward. She turned heads again on Saturday, at the festival's Women in Cinema event, in a bright yellow satin gown, also by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.

Scroll through the gallery above for more pictures from Priyanka Chopra Jonas's glamorous week in Jeddah and Dubai

Chopra, who also celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with US singer Nick Jonas on Friday, seems to be travelling solo, however. She did take the time to wish her husband a happy anniversary, posting a throwback photo from their 2018 wedding ceremony in India.

"Find yourself a guy that reminds you every day that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe," she said.

The couple's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was born in January via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra with Bulgari chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin, right, and executive creative director for jewellery Lucia Silvestri at the Dubai event. Photo: Instagram / priyankachopra

Chopra, who is the brand ambassador for high-end Italian jewellery brand Bulgari, was then spotted in Dubai on Sunday. She shared photos of herself chilling on a yacht and driving a jet ski at the Bulgari Resort Dubai, captioning the shots, "Weekend vibes."

The Quantico and Baywatch star was also at popular Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily's in Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai. Sonal Vara-Parmar, who owns IAM Entertainment, an international artist management and events company, was also seen accompanying her.

On Monday night, Chopra capped her Middle East trip with another glamorous event, attending the launch of Bulgari's latest Eden, The Garden of Wonders jewellery collection at the brand's namesake hotel.

Accompanied by the brand's chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin and executive creative director for jewellery Lucia Silvestri, the actress and entrepreneur turned up in a flowing satin robe and later took it off to reveal a body-hugging pink dress accessorised with a striking necklace from the latest Bulgari collection.

The glamorous event was attended by the who's who of the UAE, including Saudi TV presenter and Dubai Bling star Lojain Omran and Egyptian actress Mona Zaki.

Scroll through the gallery below for all the top stars so far at the Red Sea International Film Festival