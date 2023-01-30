Oprah Winfrey turns 69: A-list names celebrate TV mogul at star-studded event

Oprah Winfrey celebrated her 69th birthday on Sunday. To mark the occasion, she was joined by a host of famous faces, including Sharon Stone, Kim Karsashian and Jennifer Lopez.

Winfrey was celebrated at an A-list bash marking the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Soare's beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Soare wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday Oprah. 'You mean the world to the world,' like Sharon Stone said last night."

Kardashian shared the same quote on her Instagram story, with a photo of herself and the television mogul. She also posted an image of Winfrey, wearing a rich brown sequinned blazer, with a tiered birthday cake.

Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself with Oprah Winfrey on her birthday, from the Anastasia Beverly Hills anniversary event. Photo: Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Lopez thanked Soare for the event, sharing photos of herself with Winfrey and Kardashian.

Also in attendance were Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, Rita Wilson and Sofia Vergara.

Vergara posted a photo with the group of famous women from the event, which was regrammed by Chopra. On her Instagram story, she also posted a birthday tribute to Winfrey, calling her a "beautiful icon" and "joy".

Priyanka Chopra shared a birthday message for Oprah Winfrey on social media. Photo: Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

Birthday tributes to Oprah Winfrey

Away from the Anastasia Beverly Hills event, celebrities were sharing birthday messages for Winfrey.

"There’s no brighter light than today’s birthday goddess, Oprah. Thank you for all that you do. Sending you so much love today," Scandal actress Kerry Washington wrote.

Television presenter Gayle King, who has been a friend of Winfrey's for decades, wrote: "It’s a big day for all of us who love Oprah! Happy everything to the girl who lives her best life every day & does what she can to help everybody else do the same."

Actress Viola Davis also posted a message for Winfrey.

"Happiest of birthdays to our national treasure, this icon, beauty ... Oprah! Love ya Sis," Davis wrote️, with a love heart emoji.

Winfrey shared her thoughts on ageing on social media.

“As I turn 69, I choose not to focus on the number. For me, the number has always just been a marker,” she said.

READ MORE Celebrities who have welcomed children via surrogacy

“However you feel about your birthday, consider this: Take age out of the equation, think about how you feel inside your body and reflect on how far you've come over the past 365 days.

“I choose to celebrate the time I've spent living, taking note of all the shifts, the wins, the accomplishments, how much I've grown over the past year and I look forward to all that is to come.”

See Oprah Winfrey's style evolution in 51 photos