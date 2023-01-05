Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week, from Kylie Minogue to Jason Statham

Hollywood actor Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie are in Dubai.

The pair, who have worked on projects such as Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and most recently Wrath of Man, are in Dubai for the premiere of their new movie Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

The action comedy, which also stars Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant and Josh Hartnett, is being shown early in the emirate before its official global launch on Friday.

Both are expected to make an appearance on the red carpet at Reel Cinemas in The Dubai Mall. However, Statham and Ritchie aren't the only famous faces who have been in the country.

Whether ringing in New Year's Eve with amazing performances, restaurant hopping or just enjoying some of the attractions the UAE has to offer, here are the other celebrities who have been seen in the UAE this week.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The cricket superstar and his Bollywood actress wife spent the New Year in the UAE, posting a number of photos on their separate social media accounts around Dubai. Anushka Sharma shared a photo of the couple in front of Burj Khalifa on New Year’s Eve to her 61.7 million followers with the caption: "This city, us, last night." Virat Kohli also shared a photo to his 230 million followers of the couple enjoying the last sunrise of the year and another photo of the two enjoying dinner in 2023.

Kylie Minogue

The Can't Get You Out of my Head singer headlined Atlantis, The Palm’s legendary New Year’s Eve gala dinner. Minogue performed some of her classic hits, and posted a behind-the-scenes video on her social media along with another video of Palm Jumeirah’s fireworks.

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel was in town and attended the New Year’s Eve party of Umar Kamani, founder and chief executive of PrettyLittleThing, at his home in Dubai. The elusive Campbell posted a series of photos and fireworks videos of New Year’s Eve, sending her well wishes to her 14.1 million followers on Instagram without mentioning where she was. However, Kamani along with influencer Tamara Kalinic, also posted photos with Campbell on the evening.

Ja Rule

Rapper, record producer and actor Ja Rule also celebrated in Dubai at Kamani’s New Year’s Eve party. The Always On Time rapper posted a photo with Kamani to his 1.3 million followers on Instagram, posing with a few of his friends. He was also seen performing to the crowd on another post on Kamani’s account.

Stevie Mackey

British musician Stevie Mackey also made an appearance at Kamani’s New Year's Eve bash. Mackey posted several videos dancing with Ja Rule and Campbell, as well as a performance by Trey Songz. He has also since posted on social media showing off a trip to Abu Dhabi, with visits to attractions such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Trey Songz

R&B singer and rapper Trey Songz was at Pure White Dubai, bringing in the new year with a performance for his fans, before making an appearance at Kamani’s star-studded New Year bash.

Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias performed at Nammos Dubai for New Year's Eve, his first performance in the emirate since 2018. The Latin superstar also posted a New Year’s message to his 17.8 million fans on Instagram, welcoming in 2023 with a video interaction with a fan.

Armin van Buuren

The Dutch DJ headlined a New Year’s Eve performance at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. The Grammy-nominated artist posted a video to his 3.6 million followers, counting down to 2023 to a packed hall. He also since posted a photo with his family, captioning it, “Great spending the new year with my family in Dubai!”

Millie Court and Chloe Burrows

The Love Island reality stars have been sharing their adventures in Dubai on their social media accounts. From dinners at Nobu in Atlantis, the Palm to Nammos Dubai, Opa and Zuma, the duo are hitting all of the city’s hot spots.

