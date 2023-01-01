How the Arab world's celebrities marked New Year's Eve, from Mohamed Ramadan to Elissa

While stars from the West headed to St Barts, Maldives and the Bahamas for New Year's Eve, the Arab world's celebrities spread out across the region to usher in 2023.

Many performed concerts in major cities, while others spent it with loved ones or headed out to glamorous parties.

Egyptian singer Amr Diab spent the evening tracking his new single's success, as Emirati star Balqees Fathi appeared on Lebanese channel LBC International in a special episode with Rodolph Hilal.

Here's where the biggest regional names spent the last evening of 2022.

Dubai

Some of the most famous international stars performed on Saturday night in Dubai, from Kylie Minogue at Atlantis, The Palm to Armin van Buuren at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Taking in Enrique Iglesias's gig at Nammos Dubai was Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, who partied the night away with friends at the beachside restaurant in Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

He's starting the new year with a bang by also releasing a new single on Sunday.

Khor Fakkan

Also in the UAE were Emirati megastar Hussain Al Jassmi and Iraqi singer Aseel Hameem, who both put on a spectacular performance at the amphitheatre in Al Jassmi's home town of Khor Fakkan, Sharjah.

Al Jassmi is one of the Middle East’s top-selling artists. He released his first single Bawadaak in 2002, followed by Walla Ma Yeswa and Bassbor Al Fourgakom. However, it was 2014’s Egyptian shaabi tune Boshret Kheir that he is most known for.

Hameem's song Ser Al Hayat was the most streamed track by a female Arab artist on YouTube in 2020, now with more than 255 million views.

Riyadh

With Riyadh Season in full swing, some of the region's best-known stars headed to the Saudi capital to perform on the last day of the year.

At the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Boulevard Riyadh City, 12 famous faces graced the stage, including Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram, alongside pal and fellow countrywoman Elissa.

Tunisian singer, actor and composer Saber Rebai was also there, alongside fellow Tunisian Latifa, plus Egyptian stars Angham and Bahaa Sultan.

Rounding out the star-studded set for the concert called Trio Arabic Night was Lebanese stars Najwa Karam, Nawal El Zoghby, Assi El Hallani, Walid Toufic and Wael Kfoury.

Beirut

Lebanon's capital was just as busy as Saudi Arabia's, as several regional stars descended on Beirut for a night of glitz and glamour.

Controversial Moroccan singer-songwriter Saad Lamjarred performed alongside Lebanese-Egyptian singer Haifa Wehbe, while beloved Iraqi singer and composer Kadim Al Sahir, fresh from a concert at Dubai Opera, also treated fans to a night of tunes.

Egyptian trap artist Wegz was also spotted in Beirut, hanging out with friends as opposed to performing.

El Gouna

Over in Egypt, fans of singer Ahmed Saad headed to El Gouna for an intimate concert.

Saad's currently riding a wave of success after his video for the song Wasa3 Wasa3 hit the YouTube top video charts and reached 121 million views after five months.

