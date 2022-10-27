Kit Harington is coming to PopConME in Dubai

Kit Harington will be making an appearance at the PopCon Middle East and GameExpo in Dubai, which takes place from November 10 to 13 at Dubai Expo City.

It has not been confirmed if Harington will join any panel discussions during the pop culture event, but fans will have the opportunity for meet-and-greets with the Game of Thrones star.

Later this year, Harington is slated to star in Blood for Dust alongside Scoot McNairy and Josh Lucas. In the thriller, which is set to start filming next month, he plays Ricky, an arms dealer who reunites with old friend and colleague Cliff (McNairy), who is a down-on-his-luck travelling salesman.

In June, Harington made headlines for expressing his interest in returning to the role that made him a household name, in a spin-off series to Game of Thrones, unofficially titled Snow. Despite a report from The Hollywood Reporter stating that the sequel was in “early development,” it has not been confirmed that the show will come to fruition.

It seems unlikely that Harington will be able to divulge any details about the George RR Martin-inspired series, however his appearance at the first PopConME is a positive sign for fans of the Game of Thrones universe.

Also making an appearance at PopConME will be another Westeros alumna, Milly Alcock who recently starred as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of House of the Dragon. Other stars attending PopConME include Canadian actor Stephen Amell known for his role as Oliver Queen in the series Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl; Ross Marquand from The Walking Dead; Bernard Hill who plays King Theoden in the Lord of the Rings films; and Giancarlo Esposito who played Gus Fring in Breaking Bad.

PopConME will be taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai and is set to showcase the best of movies, TV, comics, graphic novels, anime, cosplay and pop culture.

Tickets are now available for purchase and start from Dh139 for a single entry. For more information visit www.popconme.com

