The best cosplay from New York Comic Con 2022

New York Comic Con has come to an end.

The yearly event was first held in 2006 and has grown in the years since. Last year's Comic Con had a lower-capacity crowd, virtual panels and reduced show floor because of the pandemic. However, this year's event, held from October 6 to 9 at the Javits Convention Centre in Manhattan, felt like a return to form.

This year's guests of honour were Moon Knight actor Oscar Issac and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan. Reunion panels for films such as Back to the Future and the shows Smallville and Star Trek: The Next Generation took place. As usual, there were panel discussions, trailer premieres and lots of cosplay.

Read More Inside the UAE’s thriving cosplay culture

Over the four-day event, cosplayers dressed up in everything from Stranger Things season four favourite Eddie Munson to Marvel's She-Hulk Jennifer Walters. There were also plenty of references to pop culture, with someone cosplaying as American painter Bob Ross and another person showing up as Napoleon Dynamite with a Vote for Pedro T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Batman was a popular choice with many turning out dressed as the Caped Crusader, as were Marvel superheroes such as Deadpool, Moon Knight and Spider-Man. Horror film characters such as Chucky, Freddy Krueger and Billy the Puppet from Saw were also spotted. Members of the Addams family such as Gomez, Morticia and their daughter Wednesday were also in attendance through cosplay (possibly because of a Wednesday panel being held for the Netflix spin-off show).

Dates for next year's New York Comic Con have already been announced. The event will return from October 12 to 15, 2023.