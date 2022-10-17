Musical version of hit Bollywood film 'Monsoon Wedding' to have premiere in Doha

A stage version of the hit Bollywood comedy Monsoon Wedding will have its premiere in Qatar in November.

Running from November 15 to 26 at Abdul Azizi Nasser Theatre in Doha’s popular Souq Waqif, the show will recreate the heart-felt humour and glamour of the film, which earned director Mira Nair the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival.

Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Lillete Dubey, Monsoon Wedding was also nominated for a Bafta and Golden Globe award for Best Foreign Language Film.

In addition to a new ensemble cast, Monsoon Wedding the Musical will be scored by Indian composer Vishal Bhardwaj, the winner of a National Film Award for his soundtrack to the 1999 film Godmother, in addition to some of the qawali and Punjabi music featured in the film.

'Monsoon Wedding the Musical' will have its premiere in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Qatar Creates

The production runs as part of Qatar’s annual Year of Culture series of events developed by Qatar Museums, inspired by works from the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.

“Monsoon Wedding is a story that inspires debate about the nature of life, identity and our place within an ever-changing world,” says Qatar Museums chairwoman Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad.

“It will be a pleasure to welcome director Mira Nair and the talented cast to Doha to inspire a sense of joy and unity among young and old as part of our Qatar Creates programme.”

Based around the chaotic preparations for a lavish and traditional Punjabi Hindu wedding in Delhi, Monsoon Wedding is an uproarious and tender exploration of family and friendship.

Nair says the stage show will remain true to the film's spirit.

“Following in the footsteps of the original film, Monsoon Wedding The Musical strikes a beautiful balance between silence and music, darkness and joy,” she said.

“At its core, this is a story about the love that we want to understand and that we all yearn for.

"I am deeply honoured to stage its opening performances in Doha, at a time when the country turns into a meeting spot for global culture and entertainment during the Fifa World Cup Qatar.”

Tickets and prices will be made available soon. You can now register your interest online at events.qacreates.com

