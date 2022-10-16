Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin to perform in Qatar during Fifa World Cup

Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin are two of the latest acts to be confirmed to perform in Qatar during the Fifa World Cup.

Star-studded event World Stage, organised by Qatar Airways and Qatar Tourism in association with Alchemy Project, will bring superstars from across the world across six nights of music as part of the Qatar Live 2022 series.

The World Stage will kick off at the Doha Golf Club on November 20 with a show by Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles trio Black Eyed Peas — made up of will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo — who recently performed in Saudi Arabia and at Expo 2020 Dubai.

On November 24, Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, one of the world's best-selling Latin music artists, will take to the stage.

“We are proud to bring world-renowned music artists to Qatar," said Mac S Far, chief executive of Alchemy Project. “Extraordinary vibe, breathtaking atmosphere, unity of nations — Alchemy Project is excited to show you the power of music during these vibrant nights of the first and the only star-packed World Stage in Doha, which will give so much room for inspiration for everyone.”

Other acts and ticket prices for World Stage have yet to be announced.

This comes on the back of a flurry of announcements of music festivals taking place in Qatar throughout the world's biggest football event.

Last week, it was announced that Egyptian singer Amr Diab and EDM star David Guetta will perform at Aravia, which will take place in Al Wakrah, a city north of Doha, featuring up to 45 artists performing daily from November 21 to December 18.

Egyptian pop star Amr Diab will perform at Aravia festival in Qatar. AP Photo

Other acts include Dutch DJ Hardwell and rappers Tinie Tempah, Tyga and Rae Sremmurd. Arab artists will also be performing, including Egyptian hit-maker Mohamed Hamaki.

Organised by MDL Beast, the Saudi company behind the mega dance music festival Sandstorm, Aravia marks its first event outside of the kingdom.

Dance music stars Armin Van Buuren and Tiesto, meanwhile, are set to headline the Daydream Festival, which will also feature a dozen other artists, taking place at Doha Golf Club from November 22 to December 18.

Also on the bill are Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alok, Timmy Trumpet, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Nervo, Jonas Blue, Paul Van Dyk, Ferry Corsten and Nicky Romero.

Dutch DJ Tiesto is set to headline to Daydream festival at Doha Golf Club. AFP

First launched in Belgium in 2010, Daydream has since expanded internationally, with festivals taking place in the Netherlands, Mexico, China and Spain, before its first Doha event in 2019.

Elsewhere, Arcadia, taking place in a site built near the Ras Bu Fontas metro station, will run from November 19 to December 18. It is set to host up to 25,000 people daily, with top DJs performing in what is dubbed as Qatar's largest EDM festival.

In addition to the three main stages, Arcadia will be home to The Spider — a spectacular pyro technique feature that will breathe fire during performances.

“I have never seen such ambition and support to get so many top-tier artists to Doha for this short period of time,” Far previously told The National in an interview.

“At the end of the day, what is important is for people to know that the Middle East is the next big thing in the world and it deserves great publicity. We will show we can put the kinds of events and hospitality the world has never seen before.

“This is, of course, a challenge, but the overall energy here is to really go above and beyond, and this is what we are determined to do.”

