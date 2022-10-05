28 concerts and events coming to Dubai, from Kylie Minogue to Jason Derulo

Music, dance and opera will feature on the Dubai events calendar over the coming months.

In addition to the sparkling New Year's Eve performance by Kylie Minogue, we shall see Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and RnB star Jason Derulo.

Popular music and cultural festival Sole DXB will be back, in addition to the new season of Global Village.

Here, The National rounds up 28 of the best events to look forward to:

1. Ayanna Joni at Q's Bar and Lounge until October 30

The New York soul singer is the latest residency act at the stunning jazz club, located within the Palazzo Versace hotel.

A seasoned performer in the US, Joni made an impression as a contestant on the 2018 season of television talent quest The Voice.

She passed the first round after impressing with her rendition of Sorry Not Sorry by Demi Lovato.

8pm-12am on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 9am-1am on Friday and Saturday; Dh250 minimum spend on Wednesday and Thursday and Dh350 from Friday to Sunday; www.palazzoversace.ae

2. The Script: October 5 at Bla Bla Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence

The Irish rockers will take the stage for a performance that promoters describe as “up close and personal”.

Expect to hear some of the group's most well-known songs such as the hits Breakeven, The Man Who Can't Be Moved and Hall of Fame.

The news should be well-received by UAE fans, especially because the band's previous Dubai concert was an invite-only event as part of the Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm in November last year.

Showtime is 10pm; tickets from Dh250 at ticketmaster.ae

3. ‘Footloose: The Musical’ — October 5 to 8 at Dubai Opera

Based on the 1984 hit film starring Kevin Bacon, the musical adaptation of Footloose comes to Dubai after a successful run in the West End, London.

The story of a former urban dweller's attempt to change the cultural narrow-mindedness of his new small town, the musical features hits from the 1980s including the title track, Hero and Let's Hear It for the Boy.

4. Coke Studio Live: October 14 at Coca-Cola Arena

Expect interesting collaborations when Coke Studio Live hosts a one-off concert in Dubai.

The popular online music series, launched in 2008, has been a springboard for both up-and-coming singers and established artists for more than 14 seasons.

To date, the Coke Studio sessions have had more than four billion views online, with more than 12.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

Showtime 10pm; tickets from D175; www.coca-cola-arena.com

5. Iyad Rimawi: October 15 at Dubai Opera

The Syrian singer is well respected on stage and screen.

A prolific artist, he composed the music for dozens of Arabic dramas including the 2020's Syrian series Souq Al Harir and the hit 2015 Ramadan drama Cello from Lebanon.

Rimawi's solo work has a decidedly more local flavour with 2016's Silence in Syria and 2018 follow-up Damascus Now well received within the region.

Showtime is 8pm, tickets from D195; www.dubaiopera.com

6. Travis: The Invisible Band in Concert — October 17 at Dubai Opera

Scottish band Travis will be turning back the years by performing their third album The Invisible Band in its entirety.

The 2001 release features some of their biggest tracks, including Sing, Side and Flowers in the Window, and topped the UK and Irish charts.

In addition to the material from the album, Travis will also perform hits from previous records, so expect to hear crowd favourites Turn, Driftwood and Why Does it Always Rain on Me?.

Showtime is 8pm, tickets from D240; www.dubaiopera.com

7. Relm Fest: October 21 to 23 at The Pointe

The Pointe launches the Relm festival and aims to nurture emerging artists through performance opportunities and workshops. Photo: Nakheel

The free event at the popular waterfront destination includes performances by Emirati soul singer Abri, Iraqi-Belgian vocalist Sandra Sahi and Syrian qanun player Nagham Debal.

They will be joined by regional talents, including Lebanon’s Lea Makhoul and Palestinian singer-songwriter Noel Kharman. In addition to performing amid the picturesque backdrop, each act will have their music synchronised to The Palm Fountain.

Relm Fest will also feature plenty of dining options and a fireworks display. More artists and DJs are expected to be announced.

More information is available at www.thepointe.ae

8. George Ezra: October 21 at Coca-Cola Arena

The Brit Award-winning English singer-songwriter will take to the stage with a catalogue of hits, including Blame It on Me, Budapest and Cassy O'.

Ezra will also showcase tracks from his new album, Gold Rush Kid, including singles Anyone for You and Green Green Grass.

Showtime 8.30pm; tickets from D225; www.coca-cola-arena.com

9. 'Potted Potter': October 22 and 23 at Theatre by QE2

'Potted Potter' is coming to Dubai with performances at the Theatre by QE2 in October. Photo: Theatre by QE2

This is a stage show that summarises all the major plot points of the seven Harry Potter books into one comedy performance.

Created by, and starring, Olivier Award nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the show features all of J K Rowling's most popular Harry Potter characters, with a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, a game of quidditch, comedy costumes, songs and workarounds to bring Hogwarts magic to life.

Matinee and evening performances are available; tickets start from Dh140; dubai.platinumlist.net

10. Global Village: October 25 to April 29 at Global Village

A violinist performs at the entrance of Global Village. Photo: Chris Whiteoak / The National

The beloved annual Dubai event will reopen with arts, culture and music from around the world.

Season 27 of the annual entertainment and cultural fair will take place from October 25 until April 29 next year.

Music acts performing at Global Village over the years have included Liam Payne, Atif Aslam and Anne-Marie.

More information is available at www.globalvillage.ae

11. ‘Riverdance — 25th Anniversary Show’: October 27 to 30 at Dubai Opera

Riverdance is renowned for its performers' enthusiastic interpretation of traditional Irish music and folk dances. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

After entertaining thousands each night during their month-long residency at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Irish troupe will return to the emirate with shows at Dubai Opera.

The group are renowned for their enthusiastic interpretation of traditional Irish music and folk dances, and will incorporate Middle Eastern influences into the Dubai show.

Showtime is 8pm, with an additional 2pm matinee show on October 29 and 30; tickets from Dh325; www.dubaiopera.com

12. Jason Derulo: October 28 at Coca-Cola Arena

A regional favourite, the RnB star has played numerous shows in the UAE over the years, including hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Expect Derulo to sing and dance his way through hits Whatcha Say, Wiggle and Swalla.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets start from Dh250; www.coca-cola-arena.com

13. Hardwell: November 4 at Coca-Cola Arena

The Dutch DJ will present tracks from his new album, Rebels Never Die, to UAE fans. Backed by large productions and innovative light design, Hardwell aims to create a concert experience as immersive as the album.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from D175; www.coca-cola-arena.com

14. Peter Bence: November 11 at Dubai Opera

As the former Guinness World Record holder for being the fastest piano player, the British musician's concerts are always a full-throttle affair — and his Dubai show should be no different.

A classical pianist and film composer, Bence aims to show the versatility and depth of the piano.

For a preview, check out his 2020 album The Awesome Piano which cracked the top 20 of the Billboard Global charts.

Showtime is 8pm, tickets from Dh190; www.dubaiopera.com

15. Enrico Macias: November 12 at Dubai Opera

After back-to-back sold-out shows last year, French crooner Enrico Macias returns to Dubai to perform his multilingual songs spanning six decades.

Named "the singer of peace" by former UN secretary-general Kurt Waldheim, Macias is known for hits Adieu Mon Pays, Les Filles de Mon Pays and Entre l'Orient et l'Occident.

His catalogue spans crowd favourites in English, Italian, Turkish, Greek and Armenian.

Showtime at 8pm; tickets from Dh295; www.dubaiopera.com

16. Dresden Opera Ball: November 15 at Dubai Opera

The lavish gala event returns to Dubai Opera with another distinguished line-up of opera stars.

Spain's Placido Domingo leads an impressive bill, which includes Latvian soprano Marina Rebeka and The European Peace Chamber Orchestra Dresden. Dress to impress as the event will feature a red carpet, VIP reception, main performances and a gala dinner.

Doors open at 6pm; tickets from Dh975; www.dubaiopera.com

17. 2Cellos: November 19 at Coca-Cola Arena

It's better late than never when it comes to 2Cellos.

The Croatian cellist duo will bring their farewell tour to Dubai and perform music from their six eclectic albums.

2Cellos's energetic takes on rock and pop classics such as AC/DC's Highway to Hell, Coldplay's Clocks and Muse's Supermassive Black Hole earned them a cult following, billions of streams and led to them being invited by Elton John as a special guest during his 2014 world tour.

With members going their separate ways at the end of this run of shows, this could be the last chance for regional audiences to see one of the most innovative classical crossover groups to emerge in the last 10 years.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from D225; www.coca-cola-arena.com

18. Calum Scott: November 19 at Hard Rock Cafe

UK singer-songwriter Calum Scott, of Britain's Got Talent fame, will be returning to Dubai this November with his new album Bridges.

Only guests aged 21 and above can attend.

Tickets are on sale from Dh299 and doors will open at 7pm for the event to start at 8pm.

More information is available at www.ticketmasteruae.ae

19. Lewis Capaldi: November 24 at Coca-Cola Arena

Expand Autoplay Lewis Capaldi performs at Etihad Park on the third night of the Yasalam After-Race Concert series on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Scottish crooner Lewis Capaldi is making his UAE return with a concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 24. After performances in Sharjah in January 2020 and at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's Yasalam After-Race Concerts in December 2021, this marks his first Dubai gig.

Known for his big ballads, including Someone You Loved and Before You Go, expect the big-personality singer to break up the touching songs with his trademark comedy anecdotes.

Tickets are on sale now; admission is open to all ages, except for the golden circle, which is reserved for ages 21 and over.

From 8.30pm; tickets from Dh199; www.coca-cola-arena.com

20. 'The Magic of Rob Lake': November 25 to 27 at Dubai Opera

The American illusionist already achieved the pinnacle of his craft by winning The Merlin Award in 2008 for International Stage Magician of the Year.

In addition to touring the world and starring in television specials, Lake has lent his expertise for mind-bending tricks and set pieces to numerous Broadway productions, including Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Showtime is 8pm, tickets from Dh250; www.dubaiopera.com

21. Sole DXB: December 9 to 11 at Dubai Design District

Expand Autoplay A visitor posing for the camera at Sole DXB at D3. Leslie Pableo for The National

The much-loved street culture and music festival will return after a two-year hiatus.

First held in 2011, the annual event has since grown to be one of the UAE's top festivals.

It now features a multi-format programme, ranging from talks and workshops to footwear exchanges, film screenings and musical concerts.

Previous artists to headline Sole DXB include Wu-Tang Clan and Black Star.

More information is available at www.sole.digital

22. Dubai Shopping Festival: December 15 to January 29, across various venues

Dubai Shopping Festival features plenty of concerts by regional pop stars. Photo: Ruel Pableo / The National

Expect plenty of concerts, shopping deals and family entertainment as part of the six-week festival.

With more details to be announced later in the year, you need only to look back at last year's event to know what's in store.

Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi and Egyptian artist Mohamed Hamaki performed at Burj Park, nightly drone shows were held at Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai, while pop-up markets took place across locations including Al Seef, Rigga, Al Khawaneej and Global Village.

More information is available at www.visitdubai.com

23. 'The Nutcracker': Dubai Opera on December 16 and 17

The Sugar Plum Fairy and all her friends will visit the UAE this year, for a limited run of The Nutcracker at Dubai Opera.

Performed by acclaimed Moscow Ballet La Classique, the two-act ballet, created by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, was first performed in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in Russia's St Petersburg.

It has since gone on to become one of the world's most popular dance shows, performed by myriad ballet companies around the world, particularly around the festive period.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from D250; www.dubaiopera.com

24. Terra Solis by Tomorrowland

Poolside vibes await at Terra Solis in Dubai. Photo: Tomorrowland

One of the world's biggest dance festivals has a new desert destination in Dubai until June next year.

Belgian electronic dance festival Tomorrowland's Terra Solis, a festival-inspired escape, brings poolside beats, day-to-night parties and special events to the emirate.

Open to adults only, the new getaway is being held on a site spanning 37 hectares at Dubai Heritage Vision on Lehbab road, less than half an hour's drive from Burj Khalifa.

More information is available at www.terrasolisdubai.com

25. Kylie Minogue: December 31 at Atlantis, The Palm

The Spinning Around singer will make a welcome return to the resort, after performing at its grand opening party back in 2008.

The theme for this year’s gala is A Night with the Stars and, as well as the hit-filled performance from Minogue, guests will also have front-row seats to one of Dubai’s biggest fireworks displays as the clock strikes midnight.

Visitors can look forward to hearing songs including Can’t Get You Out of My Head, All The Lovers and The Loco-Motion as they prepare to ring in 2023.

Tickets start at Dh 5,900; www.atlantis.com

26. Havasi Drum & Piano Concert Show: January 14 at Dubai Opera

Popular European artist Havasi — full name Balazs Havasi — is renowned for spectacular performances fusing classical music and rock with a blinding light show.

Such an approach has made him a global drawcard, with the pianist and composer performing sell-out shows in New York's Carnegie Hall, Barbican Centre in London and the Sydney Opera House.

Doors open at 8pm; tickets from Dh230; dubaiopera.com

27. Jackson Wang: February 4 (venue to be announced)

The Chinese singer and member of K-pop boy band Got7 will be heading to the emirate as part of his Magic Man world tour.

Dubai is one of six dates included in the tour with venue and ticketing information revealed soon.

In September, Wang released his highly anticipated second solo album, titled Magic Man, which peaked at No 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The 10-track album includes singles Blow, Cruel and Blue.

28. Joanne McNally: April 29 at The Agenda

Irish comedienne Joanne McNally is best known for her podcast 'My Therapist Ghosted Me'. Photo: GME Events

The Irish comic will return to Dubai for an encore performance after already selling out a trio of shows slated for January.

McNally is known for her popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she co-hosts with presenter Vogue Williams.

The podcast consistently has more than one million downloads each week. A UK television regular, she has appeared on a host of shows, including The Jonathan Ross Show, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Channel 4’s The Big Fat Quiz of Everything.

She has been described by The Sunday Times as a "truly gifted stand-up", and has sold-out 50 nights at Vicar Street in Dublin, four nights at The London Palladium and three nights at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo venue on her most recent tour.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from Dh250; ticketmaster.ae

16 concerts and events coming to Abu Dhabi — in pictures