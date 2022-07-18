Moroccan-Canadian singer Faouzia to perform in Dubai in August

Faouzia is set to make a live return to the UAE this summer.

The Moroccan-Canadian singer will perform at The Agenda in Media City on August 21, as part of Dubai Summer Surprises or DSS.

Known for her hit Tears of Gold, the singer, 22, took to Instagram to announce the dates for her coming first world tour, Citizens, which includes stops in North America, Dubai, Egypt and Tunisia.

The DSS concert has been organised with Eventify and Eventim Live Asia.

Over the past two years, the Atlantic Records-signed pop star has increasingly gained recognition for her musical talent. In 2020, she worked with Kelly Clarkson to translate Clarkson’s single I Dare You into Arabic, released in April of that year.

In August 2020, Faouzia released her debut EP Stripped, to rave reviews and has since collaborated with the likes of John Legend and David Guetta, propelling her unique sound and perspective to a much wider audience.

With more than 790 million global streams and counting, thanks to hits like Battle, Minefields, Tears of Gold and RIP, Love, which has more than 26 million views since its release in March, audiences can expect a stellar performance by the artist.

Known for captivating and emotive performances, that deliver a fusion of classic pop and global sounds, Faouzia doesn't only fuse genres but her cultural influences, both Arabic and English, into her performances and music.

Tickets for Faouzia’s live performance at The Agenda in Media City are on sale now and are available on Platinumlist, Virgin Megastore Tickets, BookMyShow and 800Tickets.

