John Legend to perform in Egypt for the first time

John Legend will take the stage in Egypt this summer.

The Green Light singer will perform at Playa resort, a lifestyle destination with villas and sandy beaches on Egypt’s North Coast, on July 22. Early bird tickets for the show — which will be his first in the country — have sold out.

Legend is an EGOT winner, having won all the major entertainment awards — the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards — during his career. He is most known for his soulful R&B ballads such as Ordinary People, All of Me and Love Me Now.

In 2020, the hitmaker released his seventh album, Bigger Love.

“The album was written before the world locked down because of the coronavirus and before people were marching in the streets in protest here in the US,” he said previously during an online listening session for the album.

“But hopefully it can speak to people in this moment of turmoil, uncertainty and fear and can lift them, bring them some love and some joy.”

It later went on to win the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album.

In 2020, Legend performed at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, bringing along all the hits from his almost two-decade career.

Legend rolled out all the classics — including the hits Used to Love U, Stay With You and Ordinary People from his 2004 Grammy Award-winning debut album, Get Lifted. There were plenty of other crowd-pleasers, from Tonight (Best You Ever Had) to Penthouse Floor and Green Light, a favourite from his 2008 studio album Evolver.

"Suave, smooth and endlessly uplifting, Legend has clearly developed a tried-and-tested formula that works. He didn’t stray too far from it last night, but, still, much love," wrote The National in a review of the gig.

Tickets for the concert in Playa North Coast start at 1500 Egyptian pounds ($81).