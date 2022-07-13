Irish comedy star Joanne McNally to perform in Dubai

Irish comedienne Joanne McNally is bringing her stand-up show to Dubai.

Set to perform on January 27 next year, the comic's Theatre by QE2 date sold out within hours, leading to organisers GME Events and OTB Events adding a second night on January 28.

"Joanne has remarkably become the UAE’s fastest-selling comedian selling out her headline show within two hours of on-sale," says Peter Green, owner of GME Events.

"This is such an incredible achievement and we are incredibly proud to be working with OTB Events on announcing a second show on January 28, but grab them quick as they too are already becoming a hot ticket!"

Irish comedian Joanne McNally is a popular podcast host and UK television regular. Photo: GME Events

McNally, 39, is known for her popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, which she co-hosts with presenter Vogue Williams. The podcast consistently has more than one million downloads each week. A UK television regular, she has appeared on a host of shows, including The Jonathan Ross Show, Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Channel 4’s The Big Fat Quiz Of Everything.

She has been described by The Sunday Times as a "truly gifted stand-up", and has sold-out 50 nights at Vicar Street in Dublin, four nights at The London Palladium and three nights at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo venue on her most recent tour.

Tickets for the Friday, January 27 show are sold out, but are still available for the Saturday, January 28 date via Platinumlist and at UAE Virgin Megastores. Tickets are from Dh150 to Dh250.

Comedy coming to the UAE in 2022

Jo Koy is coming back to Dubai to perform in September. AP

There is no shortage of comic acts coming to the UAE this year and early 2022.

The American-Filipino comedian Jo Koy is set to return to the UAE with a show at Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, September 3, after his Dubai event was cancelled after the death of Sheikh Khalifa. He was also forced to cancel a show in December last year.

Performing as part of his Funny Is Funny tour, Koy is known for his impersonations and stand-up, as well as references to Filipino culture, thanks to his mum.

Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges is set to perform at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Sunday, January 22. Tickets are available from Dh195 via Platinumlist and at UAE Virgin Megastores.

