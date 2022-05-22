Sheikh Khalifa tributes reflect 'beloved leader', Sheikh Mohamed says

The outpouring of tributes for Sheikh Khalifa reflects the love and admiration people had for him, the President, Sheikh Mohamed, said on Sunday.

"Across the country, people and communities have been paying their own respects to the late Sheikh Khalifa," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

"This united display of affection and admiration is a fitting tribute to a beloved leader who dedicated his life to the happiness and well-being of the UAE and those who call it home."

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs shared a video on Twitter to offer condolences to the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the world on the death of the nation's leader.

It showed the flag at half-mast, funeral prayers held across mosques, churches and temples, and schoolchildren paying respects to the leader.

The video showed Sheikh Mohamed leading senior leaders in prayer at a cemetery in Al Bateen and a military honour guard in dress uniform carrying the former president's body before it is handed to his family for burial.

“We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” the video said.

“Sheikh Khalifa came from the core of Sheikh Zayed. He was wise, and loyal to his country and children. The UAE was built with love and what is built with love will live on.”

Since the death of Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohamed has been receiving condolences from world leaders and diplomats.

A host of international leaders, dignitaries and officials have travelled to Abu Dhabi in the past week to pay tribute to the late President, whose death was announced on Friday, May 13.

Many took to Twitter to pay respects to him and diplomats paid visits to UAE embassies around the world to offer condolences.

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, also received condolences from female members of governments overseas and world leaders’ wives.

On May 19, the UN Security Council held a moment of silence for Sheikh Khalifa.

The UN flag was lowered to half-mast at the UN Headquarters in New York as a mark of respect to the great leader.

Member states, heads of the five regional groups at the UN General Assembly and the US permanent representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke about Sheikh Khalifa's legacy and achievements — and expressed their condolences.