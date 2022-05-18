Sheikh Mohamed says condolences have been source of comfort

The President, Sheikh Mohamed, says the condolences paid by people around the world after the death of Sheikh Khalifa on Friday have been a source of comfort.

Writing on social media on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohamed said the messages have helped the family as they mourn the late president.

World leaders and dignitaries have travelled to Abu Dhabi over the past few days to offer support.

The heartfelt condolences of people from across the UAE and around the world have been a source of comfort to our family as we mourn the late Sheikh Khalifa. This response is a testament to his far-reaching impact and the respect that was felt for him both at home and abroad. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 18, 2022

"The heartfelt condolences of people from across the UAE and around the world have been a source of comfort to our family as we mourn the late Sheikh Khalifa," said Sheikh Mohamed.

"This response is a testament to his far-reaching impact and the respect that was felt for him both at home and abroad."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences from the UAE leaders; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah and Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa. All photos: MOPA

It follows a moving tribute paid on Tuesday by Sheikh Mohamed to Sheikh Khalifa.

“With his enduring wisdom and generosity, my brother, Khalifa bin Zayed, was the heart of our family and the guardian of our nation,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

“He was loved greatly and will be deeply missed, but his remarkable legacy will live on forever. May God grant him eternal peace.”