'The Lion King' musical to have four-week run at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena

The Lion King is coming to Abu Dhabi.

The award-winning musical production will make its Middle East debut, taking place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island from November 18 to December 10. The show will run on weekdays and weekends with two performances per day on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start from Dh200.

Etihad Arena will be specially configured for the musical to ensure a theatre-like experience. Expect to hear hits such as Circle of Life, Hakuna Matata and Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

Marking 25 years since its premiere in 1997, the show has been watched by nearly 110 million people around the world, with permanent residences in New York, London, Madrid and Tokyo.

The Lion King is the highest-grossing Broadway production of all time and has also won more than 70 theatrical awards including six Tony awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album.

“Director Julie Taymor and her extraordinary creative team first brought The Lion King to the stage in a stunning production 25 years ago, and this production brings that vision to thrilling life at every performance,” said Thomas Schumacher, president of Disney Theatrical Group. “It’s a joy to bring The Lion King to the Middle East for the first time in the show’s history. We cannot wait for you to join us in Abu Dhabi.”

Read More Kai Beach Saadiyat: new public beach opening in Abu Dhabi

“Abu Dhabi is further elevating its exciting calendar of events this year by attracting a Broadway show of this magnitude to the destination," said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general of tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"Disney’s The Lion King has a remarkable reputation for captivating audiences with the talents of its ensemble cast, beloved musical numbers and phenomenal costumes and set designs. We look forward to welcoming Disney fans and families from across the region to witness these unmissable, riveting performances at the Etihad Arena."

Tickets will be available on www.platinumlist.net and www.tihadarena.ae

Click through the gallery below to see when Maroon 5 performed at Etihad Arena in May.