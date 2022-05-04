Dave Chappelle attacked on Hollywood Bowl stage during Los Angeles show

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on Tuesday night when a man rushed on the stage to tackle him during his performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Footage being shared online showed a man rushing to the stage and tackling Chappelle. Other videos showed the man being led away by the LAPD in an ambulance after the man was stopped by Chappelle's security.

Musician E5quire, who was in attendance and among the first to tweet about the incident, said the attack happened toward the end of Chappelle's performance at the show.

"He was doing his final commentary as he usually does asking for the OG comedians to come back on stage so he can have the crowd give them a round of applause… Suddenly a random person sitting in the front row jumped on stage and ran straight at him. He tackled Dave and they both went to the floor and began wrestling when everyone ran onstage to help, including Dave’s security," E5quire tweeted.

Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people.



Chappelle then appeared to continue with the show and later told the audience that he was fine and thanked fellow comedian and actor Jamie Foxx for running onto the stage to help the star.

"Listen, I just want to say I’ve had an incredible time. This guy is a genius, we’ve got to protect him at all times, man. This is what it’s about," Chappelle told the audience.