Russell Peters to perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena in March

Russell Peters is set to make his return to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena. The Canadian stand-up comedian will be taking to the arena stage on March 8, almost three years since the last time he graced its stage.

A UAE regular, in June 2019, Peters was the first ever performer at the Coca-Cola Arena and he last performed for the public in Abu Dhabi in September last year.

Over the past year, he has been touring comedy clubs in North America and is coming back to Dubai with a show full of new material. He began his Act Your Age World Tour in January this year, a show he is taking to Saudi to perform on Friday.

Russel Peters is bringing his 'Act Your Age World Tour' to Dubai in March. Photo: Russell Peters / Instagarm

"We are delighted to welcome back Russell Peters who opened Coca-Cola Arena in June 2019 to a packed house," said Coca-Cola Arena general manager Mark Jan Kar.

The Coca-Cola Arena has a packed calendar in the next two months. Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will be performing a Legends of Bollywood show on February 26; British indie pop band The Kooks are coming on February 27 and Dutch DJ Tiesto will be taking to the arena decks on March 4.

With a live cast of singers from London's West End, The Greatest Show is coming to Dubai on March 5 for a matinee performance, followed by Queen by Candlelight on the same day.

Later in the month, Irish singer Ronan Keating is performing on March 18 and Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen will be taking to the the stage on March 25.

Tickets for the Russell Peters Act Your Age World Tour are available to buy now and start at Dh195. More information is available at www.coca-cola-arena.com.

See highlights from Russell Peters's last Coca-Cola Arena performance here: