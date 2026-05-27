Eid Al Adha anthems: 32 Eid songs for the holidays, from Umm Kulthum to Mohamed Ramadan

The Eid song has a special place in the region.

Where religious tracks are normally sung by artists from the nasheed genre, songs celebrating the Eid holidays have been created by pop stars since Umm Kulthum in 1939. It’s not hard to understand why. Eid songs, with their message of joy, family and hope, are the perfect foil for some of these stars and a welcome opportunity to ditch the love songs and appeal to a family-friendly audience.

From a Kulthum classic, South Africa's Zain Bhikha, Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu to Pakistani child singer Aayat Arif, here are 32 songs worth tuning into as we head into the holiday season.

1. Ya Leilet El Eid by Umm Kulthum

▶

One of the most renowned singers from the region, Kulthum needs no introduction. This 1939 song resonates even 80 years later — and is a staple in many Arab households on the eve of Eid.

The song begins with lyrics welcoming the holidays and how it "warms our hearts" and renews our hopes.

2. A’iam El Eid by Fairuz

▶

A charming and affectionate love letter to Eid.

Composed by the Rahbani Brothers for Fairuz, the 1970 piece has the Lebanese singer reflecting on a former Eid holiday with family and friends. "And bring me back to me all the days of Eid," she sings. "Oh Lord, increase your goodness and bring back to me all the days of Eid."

3. Ya Layaly El Eid by Abdel Halim Hafez

▶

The Egyptian crooner used the occasion to record one of his most sentimental songs. Translated to "Oh, nights of Eid", he looks back at those starry nights with his sisters: "In the happiest of times, we drink sherbet.”

4. The Beloved by Yusuf Islam

▶

Islam, more commonly known by his stage name Cat Stevens, released this in 2006 as part of his comeback album An Other Cup. The Beloved is a sublime folk song in line with the Eid spirit. Gratitude courses through the lyrics as Islam traces the characteristics of the Prophet Mohammed and his message of mercy and compassion for all. "He was born to be the beloved, he was born to be kind."

5. Ahlan Ahlan Bel Eid by Safaa Abu Al Saud

▶

Sung in the Egyptian dialect, this one from the early 1980s is dedicated to children and comes with a cheerful video. With parents passing on the song to the next generation, it remains a favourite of the festive season today. As well as being a renowned actress, Al Saud was also well known for her roles in children's musicals and plays.

6. Mezzaynou nahar El Youm by Abdelkrim Dali

▶

Revered Algerian singer Abdelkrim Dali composed a track, released in the mid-1970s, that became an Eid standard in his homeland. From his lilting voice and the call-and-response vocals, Mezzaynou nahar El Youm beckons listeners to enjoy the best of what the special day offers.

7. Eid Song by Sami Yusuf

▶

Considered a family-friendly classic of Yusuf's rich body of work, Eid Song, from 2005, is full of joyful imagery of children preparing for and celebrating Eid. “Children are wearing new clothes and bright colours fill the streets,” he sings. “Their faces full of laughter. Their pockets full of sweets. Let us rejoice indeed, for this is the day of Eid.”

8. Assalamu Alayka by Maher Zain

▶

A standard for Islamic celebration, expect this song to be shown repeatedly on regional channels across the Eid holidays.

Despite it being more than a decade old, having been released in 2012, this beautiful ode to Prophet Mohammed by the Swedish-Lebanese singer Zain continues to tug at the heartstrings.

9. Ya Farhat Al Eid by Hussain Al Jassmi

▶

Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi delivers another warm, celebratory track that captures the spirit of the season. It's about joy, family, and festivity. Blending Khaleeji instrumentation with crisp modern production, the song appeals to young and old. The lyrics celebrate the shared moments of the holy month, from family meals to communal happiness, all wrapped in a general sense of gratitude.

10. Al Yawm Al Eid by Al Hassan Adel

▶

Moroccan singer Al Hassan Adel delivers a festive treat with Al Yawm Al Eid. The song’s appeal lies in the sincerity of Adel’s performance and lyricism, as the track captures the joy of family gatherings and street celebrations. That verve and infectious spirit make it a perfect fit for the season.

11. Sheilat Al Eid by Nader Al Sharari and Othman Al Sharari

▶

Recorded in the sheilat style – an emerging Gulf genre blending traditional tribal folk with electronic elements – Sheilat Al Eid sees Saudi singers Nader and Othman Al Sharari channel pounding percussion and auto-tuned vocals into a hypnotic celebration.

Less focused on the day-to-day rituals of Eid, the track instead explores the festival’s place within Gulf identity. It’s a song about pride and honour, made to be played loud out of car speakers when on a holiday cruise.

12. Fe El3eed by Mohamed Ramadan

▶

Egyptian actor and rapper Mohamed Ramadan throws his hat into the Eid ring with Fe El3eed – a bold, bouncy, and exuberant festive anthem. True to his signature style, the track marries Egyptian pop with hip-hop trap beats, resulting in a sound that’s both boisterous and infectious. Celebrating the joy of family bonding, the track comes with a characteristically flashy music video. Once again, Ramadan proves himself an entertainer with broad appeal.

13. Mubarak Eid Mubarak by Sonu Nigam, Arvinder Singh and Sneha Pant

▶

The Eid season is traditionally the period Bollywood actor Salman Khan rules the Indian box office with a family-friendly comedy or drama.

And, 2002 was no different with thriller Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge raking in roaring earnings. At the heart of the film were the numerous dance sequences, with the best being the rapturous Mubarak Eid Mubarak. Performed by Khan in the film, and recorded by singers Sonu Nigam, Arvinder Singh and Sneha Pant, the song talks of connection and the joy of the holiday season

14. El Lila Eid by Saber Rebai

▶

The Tunisian pop star brings his musical nous for this jubilant Eid anthem from 2015.

Over celebratory percussion and swirling strings, Rabei looks forward to the holidays with all the joy and great meals it brings.

15. Ahlan Wa Sa'adan by Humood Alkhudher and Ayed

▶

Kuwaiti singer Humood AlKhudher teams up with Saudi artist Ayed for a warm glimpse into Eid celebrations in Khaleeji households. The song opens with the familiar pre-Eid rituals – a visit to the barber days before the holiday and carefully choosing the best kandura for the Eid prayer. It then moves into scenes of intimate family gatherings, where greetings are exchanged over tea and shared meals. Backed by Khaleeji rhythms and heartfelt vocals, the track offers a nostalgic snapshot of cherished traditions and timeless memories.

16. Farhat Aleid by Majid Al Mohandis

▶

With this sunny Khaleeji pop track, Iraqi singer Majid Al Mohandis captures the joy and connectedness associated with Eid. "How beautiful is its morning, with its own a sense of happiness and feeling," he croons. "May every year find you in good health. We send our congratulations and celebrate, and get lost in the laughter of children."

17. Ahlan bil Eid by Al Thulathi Al Mareh

▶

This is an Egyptian favourite owing to its memorable melody and cheerful lyrics.

It was sung in the mid-1980s by the all-girl band Al Thulathi Al Mareh (The Triple Fun Squad), made up of Wafa Mustafa, Saffa Lutfi and Sana Al Baroni, a group most famous in the 1950s.

18. Min Almayadeen wa Min Alfaizeen by Mohammed Abdu

Saudi singer Abdu is known as "The Artist of the Arabs" and this song from the 1970s is especially popular in the Gulf region.

"Min almayadeen wa min alfaizeen" is a common greeting during Eid, which translates to "we wish you enjoy many Eids and gain their blessings". If someone greets you with this phrase, the perfect response is "wa min alghanmeen, wa alsalmeen", meaning "we wish you good blessings and good health".

19. Yal Aydo by Abdulaziz Nasser

▶

Abdulaziz Nasser crafted a track that has become an Eid staple in his native Qatar. Backed by ebullient strings and a signature yearning voice, Yal Aydo captures the spiritual and emotional rejuvenation that the Eid holidays bring. Over time, the song has come to stand not only as an Eid anthem but also as a heartfelt celebration of national pride.

20. Hansa by Hamza Namira

▶

Not every Eid song directly addresses the day at hand.

Released as part of Eid compilation album by UK spiritual record label Awakening Music, the soulful track by Egyptian singer-songwriter Hamza Namira speaks of enjoying the "sweet moments" of life and the healing benefits of forgiveness.

21. Eid-un Sa'Eid by Zain Bhikha

▶

The title translates to "happy Eid" and this sweet track from 2010 has become a favourite for many Muslim communities living in the West. While the song by the South African singer is a rallying cry for children to get excited about Eid, the enthusiasm rubs off on young and old. “It's a time of happiness, a time of joy,” Bhikha croons. “Thank you Allah for this blessed day.

22. Kol ‘am wa antum bekhair by Talal Maddah

First airing Saudi television in 1982, this anthem by Saudi singer Talal Maddah remains popular today in the wider GCC. Its appeal lies in the simple lyrics and rhythm. The song is named after the common Arab Eid greeting "kol 'am wa antum bekhair", which means "we wish you goodness every year".

23. Eidun Mubarak by Muad

▶

British-Libyan singer Muad captures the joy and excitement of the upcoming Eid holidays in Eidun Mubarak, with lyrics that reflect the sleepless anticipation children feel in the hours before Eid prayers and the warmth of communal gatherings at home. From the gifts exchanged with elders, and the hearty breakfast that follows prayer, to the happiness of days spent with friends and family, the song is buoyed by sunny melodies and stands as a jubilant ode to the festive season.

24. Tira-rum, Tira-rum by Zain and Maria Qahtan

▶

Companies commissioning Eid songs is a widespread practice in the Gulf. While it can be chalked off as a corporate social responsibility measure, some of these songs do go on to become hits.

An example is 2018's Tira-rum, Tira-rum, a song named after the sound of a melody produced by Kuwaiti telecommunication agency Zain. Performed by Kuwaiti singer Maria Qahtan, the lyrics recall the joys of Eid, from dressing up in your best clothes to visiting family members. The enchanting music video gained more than 90 million views on YouTube.

25. Eidun Sa'eed by Mesut Kurtis and Maher Zain

▶

Two heavyweights of the nasheed genre – Turkish singer Mesut Kurtis and Swedish-Lebanese artist Maher Zain – team up for an uplifting anthem that reminds us that Eid is as much a renewal of faith as it is a celebration following Ramadan. Carried by expressive vocals and joyful production, the song’s lyrics encourage listeners to carry the spirit of generosity and forgiveness well beyond the holiday itself.

26. Sheilat Al Eid by Fahad Al Aibani

▶

Released in 2020, this song by Kuwaiti singer Fahad Al Aibani has become a hit across the Gulf. It is a giddy Khaleeji pop number that not only conjures the excitement of the occasion but has a melody destined to become an earworm.

27. Hatakbar by Tamer Hosny

Many Eid songs have been composed with children in mind.

For the 2019 Eid holidays, Egyptian pop star Hosny performed a tender ballad dedicated to Egyptian youth, imploring them to dream big and study hard. Not exactly the typical Eid message, but his young fans lapped it up.

28. Eid Mubarak by Aayat Arif

▶

Young Pakistani singer Aayat Arif scored a national hit with this charming tribute to the holidays. Bubbly and playful, the song views Eid through a child’s eyes – from the joy of wearing a new outfit to the delight of sharing sweets with family. Simple and sincere, Eid Mubarak is a sweet reminder of why the holiday holds a special place in the hearts of young and old.

29. Eid Mubarak by Harris J

▶

Dubbed at the time as the “Muslim Justin Bieber”, British singer Harris J delivered his nod to Eid in 2015 with an RnB vocal style The Biebs would have appreciated. "Friends and families all joined together," he coos. "Smiles and laughter all around us shining through."

30. Fe El3eed by Mohamed Ramadan

▶

Egyptian actor and rapper Mohamed Ramadan brings his signature blend of hip-hop and mahraganat production to this 2025 release. The boisterousness is tempered by good-time cheer, with verses celebrating good health and family outings.

31. El Leila Eid by Hakim

▶

Hakim brings his shaabi energy to one of the more recognisable Eid tracks in recent Egyptian pop. The song is about Eid night as communal release – dancing until morning, friends in the streets and the air thick with celebration. It pushes listeners to leave their worries behind and meet the holiday on its own terms.

32. El Eid Aho Geeh by Ahmed Saad

▶

Composed by Saad himself, this mid-tempo track evokes scenes of shared family rituals and the values the holiday carries – gratitude and generosity – delivered in Saad's rich and emotive vocals.

A version of this story was first published in April 2023