Twenty Eid songs for the holidays, from Umm Kulthum to Fairouz

The Eid song has a special place in the region.

Where normally religious tracks are mostly sung by artists from the nasheed genre, songs celebrating the Eid holidays have been created by pop stars since Umm Kulthum in 1939.

It’s not hard to understand why. Eid songs, with their message of joy, family and hope, are the perfect foil for some of these stars and a welcome opportunity to ditch the love songs and appeal to a family-friendly audience.

From a Kulthum classic, South Africa's Zain Bhikha, Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu and "The Muslim Justin Bieber", here are 20 songs worth tuning into.

1. Ya Leilet El Eid by Umm Kulthum

One of the most renowned singers from the region, Kulthum needs no introduction. This 1939 song resonates even 80 years later — and is a staple in many Arab households on the eve of Eid.

The song begins with lyrics welcoming the holidays and how it "warms our hearts" and renews our hopes.

2. A’iam El Eid by Fairouz

A charming and affectionate love letter to Eid.

Composed by the Rahbani Brothers for Fairuz, the 1970 piece has the Lebanese singer reflecting on a former Eid holiday with family and friends.

"And bring me back to me all the days of Eid," she sings. "Oh Lord, increase your goodness and bring back to me all the days of Eid."

3. Ya Layaly El Eid by Abdel Halim Hafez

The Egyptian crooner used the occasion to record one of his most sentimental songs.

Translated to "Oh, nights of Eid", he looks back at those starry nights with his sisters: "In the happiest of times, we drink sherbet.”

4. The Beloved by Yusuf Islam

Islam, more commonly known by his stage name Cat Stevens, released this in 2006 as part of his comeback album An Other Cup. The Beloved is a sublime folk song in line with the Eid spirit.

Gratitude courses through the lyrics as Islam traces the characteristics of the Prophet Mohammed and his message of mercy and compassion for all. "He was born to be the beloved, he was born to be kind."

5. Ahlan Ahlan Bel Eid by Safaa Abu Al Saud

Sung in the Egyptian dialect, this one from the early 1980s is dedicated to children and comes with a cheerful video. With parents passing on the song to the next generation, it remains a favourite of the festive season today.

As well as being a renowned actress, Al Saud was also well known for her roles in children's musicals and plays.

6. Mezzaynou nahar El Youm by Abdelkrim Dali

Revered Algerian singer Abdelkrim Dali composed a track, released in the mid-1970s, that became an Eid standard in his homeland.

From his lilting voice and the call-and-response vocals, Mezzaynou nahar El Youm beckons listeners to enjoy the best of what the special day offers.

7. Eid Song by Sami Yusuf

Considered a family-friendly classic of Yusuf's rich body of work, Eid Song, from 2005, is full of joyful imagery of children preparing for and celebrating Eid.

“Children are wearing new clothes and bright colours fill the streets,” he sings. “Their faces full of laughter. Their pockets full of sweets. Let us rejoice indeed, for this is the day of Eid.”

8. Assalamu Alayka by Maher Zain

A standard for Islamic celebration, expect this song to be shown repeatedly on regional channels across the Eid holidays.

Despite it being more than a decade old, having been released in 2012, this beautiful ode to Prophet Mohammed by the Swedish-Lebanese singer Zain continues to tug at the heartstrings.

9. Mubarak Eid Mubarak by Sonu Nigam, Arvinder Singh and Sneha Pant

The Eid season is traditionally the period Bollywood actor Salman Khan rules the Indian box office with a family-friendly comedy or drama.

And, 2002 was no different with thriller Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge raking in roaring earnings.

At the heart of the film were the numerous dance sequences, with the best being the rapturous Mubarak Eid Mubarak.

Performed by Khan in the film, and recorded by singers Sonu Nigam, Arvinder Singh and Sneha Pant, the song talks of connection and the joy of the holiday season

10. El Lila Eid by Saber Rebai

The Tunisian pop star brings his musical nous for this jubilant Eid anthem from 2015.

Over celebratory percussion and swirling strings, Rabei looks forward to the holidays with all the joy and great meals it brings.

11. Farhat Aleid by Majid Al Mohandis

With this sunny Khaleeji pop track, Iraqi singer Majid Al Mohandis captures the joy and connectedness associated with Eid.

"How beautiful is its morning, with its own a sense of happiness and feeling," he croons.

"May every year find you in good health. We send our congratulations and celebrate, and get lost in the laughter of children."

12. Ahlan bil Eid by Al Thulathi Al Mareh

This is an Egyptian favourite owing to its memorable melody and cheerful lyrics.

It was sung in the mid-1980s by the all-girl band Al Thulathi Al Mareh (The Triple Fun Squad), made up of Wafa Mustafa, Saffa Lutfi and Sana Al Baroni, a group most famous in the 1950s.

13. Min Almayadeen wa Min Alfaizeen by Mohammed Abdu

Saudi singer Abdu is known as "The Artist of the Arabs" and this song from the 1970s is especially popular in the Gulf region.

"Min almayadeen wa min alfaizeen" is a common greeting during Eid, which translates to "we wish you enjoy many Eids and gain their blessings".

If someone greets you with this phrase, the perfect response is "wa min alghanmeen, wa alsalmeen", meaning "we wish you good blessings and good health".

14. Hansa by Hamza Namira

Not every Eid song directly addresses the day at hand.

Released as part of Eid compilation album by UK spiritual record label Awakening Music, the soulful track by Egyptian singer-songwriter Hamza Namira speaks of enjoying the "sweet moments" of life and the healing benefits of forgiveness.

15. Eid-un Sa'Eid by Zain Bhikha

The title translates to "happy Eid" and this sweet track from 2010 has become a favourite for many Muslim communities living in the West.

While the song by the South African singer is a rallying cry for children to get excited about Eid, the enthusiasm rubs off on young and old.

“It's a time of happiness, a time of joy,” Bhikha croons. “Thank you Allah for this blessed day.

16. Kol ‘am wa antum bekhair by Talal Maddah

First airing Saudi television in 1982, this anthem by Saudi singer Talal Maddah remains popular today in the wider GCC.

Its appeal lies in the simple lyrics and rhythm. The song is named after the common Arab Eid greeting "kol 'am wa antum bekhair", which means "we wish you goodness every year".

17. Tira-rum, Tira-rum by Zain and Maria Qahtan

Companies commissioning Eid songs is a widespread practice in the Gulf. While it can be chalked off as a corporate social responsibility measure, some of these songs do go on to become hits.

An example is 2018's Tira-rum, Tira-rum, a song named after the sound of a melody produced by Kuwaiti telecommunication agency Zain.

Performed by Kuwaiti singer Maria Qahtan, the lyrics recall the joys of Eid, from dressing up in your best clothes to visiting family members.

The enchanting music video gained more than 90 million views on YouTube.

18. Sheilat Al Eid by Fahad Al Aibani

Released for Eid Al Fitr in 2020, it’s not hard to see why this song by Kuwaiti singer Fahad Al Aibani became a hit across the Gulf.

This is a giddy Khaleeji pop number that not only conjures the excitement of the occasion but it has a melody destined to become an earworm.

19. Hatakbar by Tamer Hosny

Many Eid songs have been composed with children in mind.

For Eid Al Fitr in 2019, Egyptian pop star Hosny performed a tender ballad dedicated to Egyptian youth, imploring them to dream big and study hard.

Not exactly the typical Eid message, but his young fans lapped it up.

20. Eid Mubarak by Harris J

Dubbed at the time as the “Muslim Justin Bieber”, British singer Harris J delivered his nod to Eid in 2015 with an RnB vocal style The Biebs would have appreciated.

"Friends and families all joined together," he coos. "Smiles and laughter all around us shining through."