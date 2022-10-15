Coke Studio at Coca-Cola Arena Dubai: Ali Sethi and Faisal Kapadia steal the show

An almost packed Coca-Cola Arena awaited the artists of Coke Studio Pakistan in Dubai on Friday evening.

The line-up for the first Coke Studio Live in Dubai featured artists from the show's latest season, which has been hugely popular across the Indian subcontinent.

The show started almost an hour late, but the power-packed performances in this short-but-sweet concert more than made up for the wait.

Norwegian viral dance group Quick Style opened the show with a bang, but only stayed on stage to perform on two songs — one of which was Kana Yaari , a popular track from Season 14 of Coke Studio.

A very slick Hasan Raheem took the stage next along with Justin Bibis for a performance of their funky electro song Peechay Hutt — which unfortunately wasn't as smooth. While the Bibis were pitch perfect, Raheem's singing was a bit jarring as it came across as a rather shrill, which was also the case for the rest of his performance. A bit of a disappointment, given that Raheem's career is on the up in the Pakistani music scene.

Another jarring moment came from alternative rock band Karakoram, whose opener Toofaan, while popular, felt a bit out of place in keeping with the tone with the concert, but it was their rendition of their Coke Studio hit Ye Dunya that was more popular with the audiences.

The Young Stunners, though fairly new, made an impression with their song Gumaan, but were particularly fun to watch with Faisal Kapadia.

Kapadia, who was a part of the hugely popular Pakistani band Strings, was an absolute rockstar on stage — and looked the part too in his leather jacket, dark glasses and long hair. A performance of Phir Milenge from the latest season of Coke Studio with the Young Stunners was followed by stellar solo performances of his old band's popular hits Dhaani and Duur.

A surprise act came in the form of Zulfiqar "Xulfi" Jabbar Khan, the producer behind the massive success of season 14 of Coke Studio, who had the audiences singing along with him to Laare Choote by Pakistani band Call.

But the mood completely changed when Ali Sethi, the artist the audience had been waiting for all evening, took the stage.

Starting with soulful, heartfelt and beautiful renditions of some of his popular songs — Ishq, Chan Kithan and Chandni Raat — he then moved on to the grand finale of the night — Pasoori. The song, which has proved to be the biggest success of the season, has been viewed 409 million times on YouTube, and also features up and coming singer Shae Gill, who took the stage with Sethi to perform the single.

Wearing their outfits from the video of the song, the artists performed the track twice, bringing all the other performers of the night, including the crew, on the stage, ending on a high.

The artists of Coke Studio gave their audiences a great night, but it seemed to fall a bit short — for a concert that featured so many artists, it almost felt a bit odd that it was over in a little over one hour and 20 minutes.

It may have been short, but the night was sweet for the most part.