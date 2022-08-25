'Pasoori' sensations Ali Sethi and Shae Gill to headline Coke Studio Live in Dubai

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the Pakistan singers behind the viral song Pasoori, are among the first batch of headliners to be announced for the coming Coke Studio Live concert at the Coca-Cola Arena on October 14.

Sethi and Gill will be joined by sisters Sania Sohail and Muqadas Jandad, who go by the name Justin Bibis, as well as singer and rapper Hasan Raheem.

Organisers of the show, a first of its kind featuring performers from the hugely successful Pakistani music series Coke Studio, said more performers will be announced soon.

Season 14 of Coke Studio Pakistan had its premiere in February and received wide acclaim. The YouTube show pairs established artists with new faces, often from starkly different genres, who perform original songs together. While the format exists in other countries, the show has struck a chord especially in Pakistan, where it's been lauded for bringing together artists from different religions, backgrounds, regions, genres and languages.

For Pasoori, acclaimed musician Sethi was paired with singer Gill, who was known mostly for her covers on Instagram. The song has become one of the most successful singles in the show's history, and has garnered more than 344 million views on YouTube. It also sparked hundreds of covers from singers even across the border in India, where Pakistani artists are still banned from performing.

The song, which roughly translates as “difficulty”, was inspired by the difficulties Sethi encountered trying to visit and perform in India. The lyrics draw on the age-old story of forbidden love, and are written in Punjabi, a language spoken in both India and Pakistan.

“It’s been a theme running in my life for several years; I’ve had to engage with my Indian fans and friends through veils, lest we draw the attention of extremist elements whose job is to maintain the rigid boundary between India and Pakistan,” Sethi told The Guardian. “So I’d been mulling the theme of prohibition for many months.”

Pasoori was also featured in the hit Disney+ series Ms Marvel.

Peechay Hut, the song featuring Justin Bibis and Raheem, has also been viewed more than 18 million times on YouTube. In total, Coke Studio videos have amassed more than four billion views online since February.

“Music is a language that transcends cultures and boundaries," said Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, who assembled, produced and curated Season 14 of Coke Studio.

"Whether someone is performing a song or listening to one, music provides an opportunity for real and meaningful connection. With Coke Studio Live in Dubai, we want to give the richly diverse population one more reason to open their hearts and connect through their love for music."

Pre-sale registrations for the October 14 concert is at coke-studio.coca-cola-arena.com.

