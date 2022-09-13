Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery in south Los Angeles, police and his representatives said on Tuesday.

The rapper, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was eating inside a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant with his girlfriend on Monday afternoon when a person approached their table and opened fire, media reports said.

PnB Rock is best known for his 2016 hit Selfish. He released his latest song, Luv Me Again, earlier this month.

Los Angeles police confirmed details of the shooting, which occurred at about 1.15pm, but would not identify PnB Rock as the victim and referred reporters to the coroner’s office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The rapper’s label, Atlantic Records, confirmed his death on Tuesday morning, calling it a “senseless loss” in a post on Instagram. The statement was confirmed by a representative for the rapper.

TMZ first reported the shooting. A graphic video reportedly taken at the scene shows PnB Rock lying in a pool of blood on the restaurant floor.

READ MORE Notting Hill Carnival: murder inquiry launched after Rapper Takayo Nembhard stabbing

Atlantic Records called PnB Rock a great friend and a “wonderful father to two beautiful little girls”.

Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles offered the company’s condolences to the Allen family.

“The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority,” the restaurant said in a Facebook. “We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”

LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee said the gunman brandished a weapon and demanded items from the victim. A verbal exchange ended when the suspect opened fire, striking the rapper several times.

The gunman took some items from the victim and fled in a car that had been waiting in the car park, Mr Lee said. No one else was injured in the shooting and the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.