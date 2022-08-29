Ozzy Osbourne 'fed up' with US gun violence and plans to move back to UK

Rock-and-roll star Ozzy Osbourne said he is “fed up” with gun violence in the US and plans to permanently move back to the UK.

The former Black Sabbath frontman said in an interview with The Guardian that he and his wife, Sharon, were making the move because everything is “ridiculous” in the US.

The move is unrelated to the star's health, Ms Osbourne said.

“America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it,” she told the newspaper.

Ozzy added: “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings.

“And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert” in 2017, which left 59 people dead.

The US has recorded 448 mass shootings to date this year, data from the Gun Violence Archive show. Of those, 19 are classified as mass murders that have left at least four people dead.

Incidents include a racist-inspired attack in Buffalo, New York, that left 10 people dead, a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 pupils and two teachers were killed, and an Independence Day shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, where seven people were killed.

Law enforcement officers continue their investigation at the scene of a mass shooting at a July 4 celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois. EPA

In a bipartisan vote in June, Congress passed a modest gun rights package that would keep some weapons out of the hands of people deemed a threat to themselves or others, among other provisions.

But that bill fell short of President Joe Biden's desire to ban assault weapons. He is expected to address reducing gun crime on Tuesday, the White House said.

Osbourne said, in anticipation of his move, he and his wife are selling their Los Angeles mansion, which reportedly has been listed at $18 million. The Osbournes will return to the Grade II listed building Welders House, in Buckinghamshire.

He also said he does not want to die in America and be buried in Forest Lawn, the famous Los Angeles cemetery known as the final resting place for many past Hollywood stars.

“I'm English. I want to be back,” said the Birmingham-born singer, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”.

“But, saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go. But, no, it's just time for me to come home.”