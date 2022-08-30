Notting Hill Carnival: police murder inquiry launched after stabbing

A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival in the UK, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The force said officers were called to the stabbing in Ladbroke Grove at about 8pm on Monday.

Hundreds of people were in the area when the incident took place, police said, and the man was pulled out through “significant crowds” by officers.

They gave the victim first aid until paramedics arrived. But he was later pronounced dead at a west London hospital.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

"Officers from across the Met have been working tirelessly over the past two days to ensure that all those who came to Notting Hill Carnival could enjoy the experience safely," Dr Alison Heydari, commander of local policing at the Met Police, said early on Tuesday.

"It was the culmination of months of close co-ordination with the organisers, our local authority and emergency service partners and the community.

"The atmosphere over the past two days has been largely positive and good natured as carnival should be.

"Regrettably, on Monday evening we saw a number of violent incidents and a 21-year-old man has lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.”

Dr Heydari urged anyone with information about the stabbing at the annual Caribbean festival event, which began in 1966, to come forward.

In total, 209 arrests were made during the event, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, and 33 for possession of an offensive weapon. There were also 27 public order offences.

On Sunday, one of the force’s most experienced and "affectionate" horses died while on duty at the festival.

Police horse Sandown who died after collapsing on duty at the Notting Hill Carnival, London.

Sandown, a 14-year-old chestnut gelding, had policed "all types of events" across London during his seven years of service since being presented to the force in 2015.

A birth also occurred at the event on Sunday evening, although it is not known if the mother was visiting the festival or a local resident.

The carnival returned on Saturday for the first time since 2019, after a hiatus owing to the pandemic.

Millions were expected to attend the event, which ended on Monday.