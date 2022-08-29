Police horse dies at Notting Hill Carnival

The horse was on duty at west London event and received emergency care after collapsing but died at the scene

The Met Police said its mounted officers 'form a very close bond with the animals they serve alongside'. PA
Gillian Duncan
Aug 29, 2022
A police horse died while on duty at Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the animal had received emergency care after collapsing at about 9pm but it died at the scene.

“It is too early to determine the cause of death,” said the force in a statement released on its Twitter account.

“An investigation will now follow.

“Officers form a very close bond with the animals they serve alongside.

“Our thoughts are with all our mounted branch colleagues tonight.”

The force said officers had made 38 arrests by 7.30pm on Sunday, 10 of which were for alleged assaults.

The carnival returned on Saturday for the first time since 2019, after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Millions were expected to attend over the course of the festival, which ends on Monday.

Updated: August 29, 2022, 5:09 PM
