Police horse dies at Notting Hill Carnival

A police horse died while on duty at Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the animal had received emergency care after collapsing at about 9pm but it died at the scene.

“It is too early to determine the cause of death,” said the force in a statement released on its Twitter account.

“An investigation will now follow.

“Officers form a very close bond with the animals they serve alongside.

“Our thoughts are with all our mounted branch colleagues tonight.”

It is with great sadness that we can confirm a police horse has died after collapsing on duty this evening. We will provide more information in due course. pic.twitter.com/VbI8oAkAGg — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) August 28, 2022

The force said officers had made 38 arrests by 7.30pm on Sunday, 10 of which were for alleged assaults.

The carnival returned on Saturday for the first time since 2019, after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Millions were expected to attend over the course of the festival, which ends on Monday.