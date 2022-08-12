Priyanka Chopra to host Global Citizen Festival 2022 with Mariah Carey, Metallica and more

Advocacy group Global Citizen has announced a star-studded line-up for its next festival, to be held in Central Park in New York City on September 24, hosted by its ambassador Priyanka Chopra.

Known for its star-studded fundraisers, Global Citizen said the event, which also marks its 10th anniversary, will feature some of the world’s biggest artists, leaders and "changemakers".

"It’s going to be a festival unlike any other," it said on social media.

Performers confirmed so far include metal giants Metallica, as well as Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Maneskin, Mickey Guyton and Rosalia.

James Hetfield of Metallica performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago in July 28. AP

A simultaneous concert will also be held at the Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, with performances by Usher, SZA, Stormzy and H E R. They will be joined by Ghanaian music stars Gyakie, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, as well as Nigerian singer Tems.

The Ghana event is also meant to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the country's independence.

More performers are expected to be announced soon for both concerts.

"It has been 10 years since the first #GlobalCitizenFestival and this year will be very special," Chopra said, sharing the news on Instagram.

Actor Hugh Jackman was one of the first to react to the announcement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York in 2021. Reuters

"10 years later … and the commitment to take action to end poverty, for the planet and for girls has never wavered. An incredible lineup of performances hosted by the amazing force that is Priyanka Chopra," he commented.

Last year, Global Citizen held one of its biggest events ever, a “once-in-a-generation” 24-hour virtual live show, to raise funds for global recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.

With musical performances streamed from across six continents — Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America — performers included The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, BTS, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli, Metallica, Lorde, Doja Cat, Keith Urban, Usher, H E R, Duran Duran, Femi Kuti, Lang Lang, Demi Lovato and Ricky Martin.

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures from Global Citizen Festival 2021:

Expand Autoplay Chris Martin of Coldplay and Billie Eilish perform during the Global Citizen festival on Saturday in New York. AP

The first Global Citizen Festival was held in Central Park in 2012 with 60,000 people in attendance. The festival featured live performances by Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Band of Horses and K’Naan.

Global Citizen Festival is timed to coincide with the UN General Assembly every year.

The concerts are free to attend, but tickets are awarded through points earned by taking actions to fight extreme poverty, such as signing petitions, calling political representatives and participating in challenges.

The shows will also be streamed live on various platforms and networks, including YouTube.

More information is available at globalcitizen.org

24 concerts and events coming to Dubai, from Lewis Capaldi to Coke Studio — in pictures