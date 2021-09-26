Global Citizen Live: Elton, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Billie Eilish perform to raise awareness

From Paris to Seoul, more than 60 artists took part in the 24-hour Global Citizen concert to raise awareness for issues stretching from climate change to vaccine inequality.

Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Lizzo were among some of the stars to perform, with events happening in six continents on Saturday.

The event opened with a pre-recorded set from seven-piece K-pop band BTS in Seoul. Elton John then kicked off the live performances in Paris, where a stage was set below the Eiffel Tower. He was joined on stage by Charlie Puth.

Ed Sheeran and the Black Eyed Peas also performed sets in Paris, and personalities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Denis Brogniart took to the stage to speak on the causes the concert was raising awareness of.

The main event took place in New York’s Central Park, where Billie Eilish joined Coldplay on stage, Shawn Mendes performed with Camila Cabello, and Jennifer Lopez sang with LL Cool J.

Lizzo, Billy Porter, Meek Mill and Burna Boy also performed.

The concert, which is thought to be one of the biggest in history, was not staged to raise money. Rather, its aim was to use participation as evidence for world leaders that people support bold action on the issues.

"Across six continents, artists will help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations and philanthropists work together to defend the planet and defeat poverty," Global Citizen said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, spoke on stage in New York, urging people to come together to do what they can to end the pandemic.

“There’s so much that we can do today, now, that can get us closer to ending this pandemic and that’s why we’re all here,” Meghan said. “We’re able to be here tonight because the most brilliant scientists, researchers, frontline workers and selfless public health leaders have risked their lives to protect our global community. They are our humanitarian heroes.”

Cyndi Lauper sang a rendition of Girls Just Want to Have Fun, dedicated to Afghan women.

The concerts have led to a number of funding announcements. During the US performances, USAID administrator Samantha Power announced that the US would contribute more than $295 million "to stave off famine and extreme hunger, confront gender-based violence and address the urgent humanitarian needs the Covid-19 pandemic is leaving in its wake".

French President Emmanuel Macron also pledged to double the number of vaccines France will send to poorer nations, to 120 million.