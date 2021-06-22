Euro 2020: Ed Sheeran to perform free TikTok concert at UK stadium this week

He might not have any tour dates scheduled for the rest of the year, but multiple Grammy winner Ed Sheeran will perform a live TikTok show for free this week.

The Shape of You star will front a gig from Portman Road, the football stadium near his UK home town of Suffolk, on Friday, June 25.

Set to be streamed in the UAE at midnight, the special show marks TikTok’s partnership with the Uefa Euro 2020 football championship, which began earlier this month. Sheeran will also debut his latest single, Bad Habits, at the live event, alongside many of his hits.

“Can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s Uefa Euro 2020 show live from Portman Road. It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan favourites as well as my new track for the first time,” the singer said in a statement.

Sheeran was joined by footballer David Beckham in a video to help make the announcement.

@edsheeran Playing @tiktok’s UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE show, filmed this with goldenballs himself @davidbeckham, tune in from 9pm BST 25th June x #EdTikTokLIVE ♬ original sound - Ed Sheeran

The show will be available to stream for free from Sheeran’s TikTok channel @edsheeran. Those who miss the live event can watch it again on Friday, July 9 at 11pm UAE time.

Portman Road is the home ground of Ipswich Town FC. There will be no live audience at the stadium, TikTok said.

Since the start of the tournament, TikTok, a Euro 2020 sponsor, has launched a number of hashtag challenges, augmented-reality effects and special live shows on the official @euro2020 account.

"We know that Ed Sheeran has many fans across the region and we are very excited to be able to tune in to this truly special moment during the Uefa Euro 2020. Music alongside sport plays such an important part in the TikTok community as they have the power to bring people together in magical ways,” said Rami Zeidan, head of video and creative at TikTok.

Sheeran's video for Bad Habits will also premiere on the same day as the performance.

@edsheeran Excited for you to watch this one. Link in bio to set a reminder x ♬ Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran

Sheeran, who first found fame on YouTube, released his debut album + in 2011 featuring the global hit The A Team. He has since won numerous awards for his chart-topping songs, including four Grammys. His last studio album, No 6 Collaborations Project, was released in 2019.

