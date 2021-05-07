FILE PHOTO: UK premiere of "Yesterday" in London Singer Ed Sheeran is the new shirt sponsor for third-division club Ipswich. Reuters (Reuters)

English club Ipswich Town may have fallen on hard times but they are hoping a new shirt sponsorship deal with singer Ed Sheeran will turn things around.

Ipswich, nicknamed 'The Tractor Boys', were FA Cup winners in 1978 and won the Uefa Cup, forerunner of the Europa League, in 1981 but now find themselves in the third-tier League One.

The one season deal with singer/songwriter Sheeran, who lives near Ipswich and is a fan of the team, will see a logo featuring mathematical symbols (plus, minus, equals, divide, multiply) and the word TOUR, on the club's blue shirts.

The symbols refer to Sheeran album titles and while the singer has not explained the logo, it may be part of a promotion for an upcoming tour.

"All will be revealed in time," Sheeran, 30, told the Suffolk club's website. “The Football Club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support.

“I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again," the Grammy winner added.

Sheeran joins an elite list of musical artists who have sponsored football teams, including Wet Wet Wet, Def Leppard and the Super Furry Animals.

Ipswich are set for a third season in League One after a disappointing campaign, but were recently taken over by an American consortium.

Other ways to buy used products in the UAE UAE insurance firm Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) last year launched an e-commerce website with a facility enabling users to buy car wrecks. Bidders and potential buyers register on the online salvage car auction portal to view vehicles, review condition reports, or arrange physical surveys, and then start bidding for motors they plan to restore or harvest for parts. Physical salvage car auctions are a common method for insurers around the world to move on heavily damaged vehicles, but AWNIC is one of the few UAE insurers to offer such services online. For cars and less sizeable items such as bicycles and furniture, Dubizzle is arguably the best-known marketplace for pre-loved. Founded in 2005, in recent years it has been joined by a plethora of Facebook community pages for shifting used goods, including Abu Dhabi Marketplace, Flea Market UAE and Arabian Ranches Souq Market while sites such as The Luxury Closet and Riot deal largely in second-hand fashion. At the high-end of the pre-used spectrum, resellers such as Timepiece360.ae, WatchBox Middle East and Watches Market Dubai deal in authenticated second-hand luxury timepieces from brands such as Rolex, Hublot and Tag Heuer, with a warranty.

