Metallica song 'Master of Puppets' rocks music charts as 'Stranger Things' fever continues

Stranger Things strikes again. First it was Kate Bush, now it's Metallica’s turn.

Their song Master of Puppets has welcomed a wave of new listeners since its use in a climatic moment in the season four finale of the hit Netflix show.

Spotify reported the track has been downloaded 17.5 million times in the past week while reaching No 12 on its Global Top 50 playlist. It also hit No 1 on the US iTunes rock chart.

In the week since the episode Chapter Nine: The Piggyback first aired, streams for the 1986 metal classic were up 650.3 per cent, according to Luminate, which collates data for the US Billboard charts.

The season four finale sees Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) create a diversion in the Upside Down. He performs Master of Puppets with his electric guitar on the top of his barricaded trailer with red lightning behind him; it's a pivotal moment in the episode.

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) performing a guitar solo in 'Stranger Things'. Photo: Netflix

Aside from his guitar skills, Eddie is the Dungeon Master for Hawkins High School's "Hellfire Club," a Dungeons & Dragons group which also consists of Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) as members.

Even Metallica has praised the scene, creating a duet on TikTok showing members of the band wearing “Hellfire Club” t-shirts while performing the track with the scene from Stranger Things.

“Eddie, this is for you!” reads the caption.

Check out the clip below, but be warned if you're not caught up — it may contain spoilers.

Following the episode, Metallica also expressed their gratitude at having Master Of Puppets used in the show.

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master of Puppets in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," they wrote on Instagram.

"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away ... it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

“It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

