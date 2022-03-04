Glastonbury 2022 announces full line-up, with Kendrick Lamar as final headliner

The full line-up for this year’s Glastonbury Festival has been announced, with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney set to headline.

The event, set to take place at Worthy Farm in the south-west of England from June 22 to 26, will be the first held in person since 2019. Many of the performers scheduled to play at Glastonbury’s cancelled 2020 event, which was to mark the festival’s 50th anniversary, have been rebooked to play this year, including Lamar and McCartney.

Eilish, however, is a new addition, replacing Taylor Swift from the 2020 bill. Swift is reported to have “politely declined” a slot.

Diana Ross, who was meant to play the coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot on the Pyramid Stage, will still perform.

Other acts on this year’s line-up include Burna Boy, Arlo Parks, Charli XCX, Doja Cat, Haim, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Griff.

There are also plenty of classic names on the bill too, with Pet Shop Boys, Rufus Wainwright, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Primal Scream all set to perform.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis said more acts are still to be announced.

Glastonbury is one of the biggest and most respected music events in the world. Held in the remote village of Pilton in Somerset, it has featured performances from artists including The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Dolly Parton, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Stormzy throughout its five-decade run.

This year’s festival is sold out, as organisers have automatically allowed 2020 ticket holders to keep theirs for the event. However, they have until March 7 to pay off their full balance, and any tickets not paid in full will go back on sale.