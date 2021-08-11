Malaysian singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin dies of Covid-19 days after giving birth

The singer's husband, comedian Shuib Sepahtu, confirmed her death

Malaysian Singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin and her family had tested positive on July 25, according to local reports. Instagram

Farah Andrews
Aug 11, 2021

Malaysian singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin has died of Covid-19 days after giving birth. She was 36.

Her husband, Malaysian actor and comedian Shuib Sepahtu, born Shahmira Muhammad, confirmed the news that Raisuddin, who was known by her stage name Siti Sarah, had died after giving birth to their fourth child, a baby boy.

"With the help of the nurses and doctor, I was able to make the video call and that was the last time my kids and I would lay our eyes on her while she was still alive," Sepahtu told the New Straits Times.

"At the time, I saw tears streaming down her cheeks, as if she understood what we were saying to her.

"I was at the hospital later after the kids had gone to sleep and completed a Yassin recital, as well as prayers for her last night. However, I was not permitted to see her."

In the family are the newborn baby boy, and three older children, Uwais Alqarni, 10, Dzahira Talita Zahra, 8, and Ariq Matin, 6.

"She fought hard to save our baby," Sepahtu said. "The name Ayash Affan was her choice, through her reading she said that it related to a fighter in the Gaza region."

According to local reports, the entire family tested positive for Covid-19 on July 25.

Siti Sarah, who was eight months pregnant at the time, shared an Instagram video of her family receiving PCR tests and crying following receipt of the results.

In the days after, Siti Sarah had shared videos on her Instagram account of her children crying after getting Covid-19 tests, which she had described as hard to watch. On August 4, she shared a video of herself hugging her children, while wearing an oxygen mask in a wheelchair.

The Malaysian King and Queen, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and wife Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, sent their condolences to her family.

In a Facebook post, they wrote: "Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over her passing and hoped that her family will be patient and resilient as they cope with the loss."

Updated: August 11th 2021, 5:15 AM
THE BIO

Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai
He is a keen drummer and loves gardening
His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Top tips

Create and maintain a strong bond between yourself and your child, through sensitivity, responsiveness, touch, talk and play. “The bond you have with your kids is the blueprint for the relationships they will have later on in life,” says Dr Sarah Rasmi, a psychologist.
Set a good example. Practise what you preach, so if you want to raise kind children, they need to see you being kind and hear you explaining to them what kindness is. So, “narrate your behaviour”.
Praise the positive rather than focusing on the negative. Catch them when they’re being good and acknowledge it.
Show empathy towards your child’s needs as well as your own. Take care of yourself so that you can be calm, loving and respectful, rather than angry and frustrated.
Be open to communication, goal-setting and problem-solving, says Dr Thoraiya Kanafani. “It is important to recognise that there is a fine line between positive parenting and becoming parents who overanalyse their children and provide more emotional context than what is in the child’s emotional development to understand.”
 

PROFILE OF SWVL

Started: April 2017

Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Sector: transport

Size: 450+ employees

Investment: approximately $80 million

Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

