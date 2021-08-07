Egyptian actress Dalal Abdel Aziz dies after Covid-19 battle

Egyptian actress Dalal Abdel Aziz has died of complications from Covid-19. She was 61.

The actress’ death was announced on Facebook by her son-in-law, TV journalist Ramy Radwan, on Saturday.

She contracted Covid-19 four months ago along with her late husband, one of Egypt’s most celebrated comedians, Samir Ghanem, who died in May after coronavirus-related complications.

“She could not let herself abandon her beloved, and she decided to follow him to heaven,” read Radwan’s social media announcement of her death, referring to the famously loving marriage the actress had with her late husband.

Radwan is married to the couple’s eldest daughter Donia Samir Ghanem, a popular actress and singer in her own right.

News of Abdel Aziz’s death was also confirmed by her other son-in-law, actor Hassan El Raddad, who called her “the kindest person he had ever met” as he lamented her passing on social media.

The actress’ death became the No 1 trending topic on Twitter in Egypt on Saturday, with many of her fans offering condolences to her family. Some of Egypt’s most prominent celebrities were among the social media mourners.

Born in 1960, the actress had a long and successful acting career.

Dalal Abdel Aziz stars in the Ramadan comedy 'Valentino'. MBC

Beginning her career in the late 1970s and early 1980s, it didn’t take long for Abdel Aziz to rise to the top of Egyptian entertainment's A-list, cementing her place as a dramatic tour de force who brought an inimitable stamp to every role she took on.

Speaking to The National in May 2020, Abdel Aziz said: "Comedy is one of the most difficult of the performance arts.

"It is a world of its own and there are so many different ways to do it. What makes it harder is that when it is done, to deliver a targeted social message."

She married Ghanem in 1984 and the pair became one of Egyptian cinema’s most beloved celebrity couples, with millions of fans.

Amr Saad, a co-star of Abdel Aziz's on a recent TV show revealed in a televised interview on Thursday that the actress had not been informed by her family or medical team that her husband had died.

Saad said that she was out of breath throughout their conversation and that her awareness was also somewhat impaired.

The late actress is survived by two daughters, Donia and Emmy, both successful actresses.

