Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem dies from coronavirus at 84

Egyptian comedian Samir Ghanem has died from complications from Covid-19. He was 84.

His death was announced by his son-in-law, the journalist Ramy Radwan, on Thursday.

Ghanem, one of Egypt’s most celebrated and beloved comedians, and his wife, the renowned actress Dalal Abdel Aziz, were admitted to a Cairo hospital earlier this month.

They were both put on ventilators as fans of the pair followed updates on their worsening condition.

Dr Hossam Hosny, head of the Egyptian health ministry's Covid-19 committee, said Ghanem was suffering from organ failure and that he and his wife repeatedly tested positive for the Covid-19.

Ms Abdel Aziz is continuing to undergo treatment.

Ghanem began his career in the 1960s as one-third of celebrated comedy troupe Tholathy Adwaa El Masrah, alongside George Sidhom and El Deif Ahmed.

The trio starred in a number of hugely successful films, which cemented Ghanem's place as one of the essential figures of Egyptian cinema’s golden age.

His career soared after leaving the troupe, and he went on to star in several high-profile roles where he refined his clownish, slapstick brand of comedy that garnered the love of millions of fans across the Arab world.

Ghanem is survived by a star-studded family, including daughters Donia and Emmy, two of Egypt’s best-known actresses.

A funeral prayer is being held on Friday at Cairo’s Masjed El Mosheer El Tantawy, one of the capital’s most high-profile mosques. The funeral procession will take place after the Friday prayer.

