Jennifer Lopez completes Abu Dhabi F1 concert line-up for 2026

Jennifer Lopez will perform at this year's Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix after-race concerts, joining US singer-songwriter Alex Warren at Etihad Live on Friday, December 4.

The American singer completes the double bill for the second night of the four-day concert series, held alongside the season-ending race at Yas Marina Circuit.

Access to the after-race concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

It will be Lopez's third concert in the capital in less than two years, following a sold-out performance at Saadiyat Nights in February 2025 and a show at Etihad Arena five months later that attracted more than 14,000 fans.

The latter was part of her Up All Night international tour, featuring a 90-minute set with elaborate choreography, costume changes and new arrangements of songs spanning her career.

Ranked among The National's best UAE concerts of 2025, the performance included a mash-up of Jenny from the Block and Queen's We Will Rock You, as well as a flamenco-inspired rendition of her debut single If You Had My Love.

Jennifer Lopez brought her Up All Night international tour to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena in July 2025. Photo: Ethara Show caption: Jennifer Lopez brought her Up All Night international tour t…

Her Saadiyat Nights appearance came after a difficult 2024, when her album This Is Me... Now struggled commercially, while its accompanying musical film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, drew mixed reviews. A planned North American tour was also cancelled.

Lopez has since completed a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, featuring more than two dozen musical numbers across four acts, with orchestral arrangements accompanying some of her best-known songs.

The final performance was filmed for The JLO Show, a concert special scheduled to premiere in the US on November 26. She also teamed up with Brazilian DJ Alok for the single Everything's Fine, released in June in two versions.

Lopez finished her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in March. Getty Images Show caption: Lopez finished her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at C…

Lopez launched her recording career with the 1999 album On the 6, which included If You Had My Love and Waiting for Tonight. Her subsequent hits include Jenny from the Block, On the Floor and Let's Get Loud, while her film credits range from Selena and Maid in Manhattan to Hustlers.

Sharing the Friday bill is Warren, who makes his UAE debut after scoring an international hit with Ordinary. His latest album, Wildchild, was released in August, following his 2025 debut You'll Be Alright, Kid.

The F1 concert series opens on December 3 with Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson, followed by Lopez and Warren on December 4, Imagine Dragons on December 5, and The Chainsmokers and The Script on race day, December 6.