Which airlines are flying to Riyadh? Latest schedules and cancellations

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport has reopened, but travel to the Saudi capital remains disrupted, with selected flights on the schedule alongside cancellations and diversions.

Flightradar24’s arrivals and departures boards for Tuesday show services scheduled by Saudi carriers Saudia, Riyadh Air, flynas and flyadeal alongside some international airlines such as Air Cairo and ITA Airways.

Although flights have resumed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, travel disruption continues. AFP Show caption: Although flights have resumed at King Khalid International A…

Domestic flights continue, with services listed to destinations including Jeddah, Dammam and Abha. However, cancellations have affected some Saudi-operated flights as well as international connections.

For passengers planning to travel to Riyadh, here’s what to know.

Which flights are listed between Riyadh and the UAE?

Saudi carriers have several services to Dubai listed on the departures board, including Riyadh Air flight RX243, flynas flights XY207 and XY211, and Saudia flight SV560.

Air Arabia’s flights between Sharjah and Riyadh remain cancelled, with the airline yet to announce a date for their resumption.

Other UAE connections are also marked as cancelled, including Emirates flight EK820 and flydubai flight FZ848 from Riyadh to Dubai, alongside Etihad Airways flight EY556 to Abu Dhabi.

On the arrivals board, Etihad flight EY555 from Abu Dhabi was cancelled, as were Emirates flight EK819 and flydubai flight FZ847 from Dubai.

Which other international services are scheduled?

Selected international services are also listed on flight schedules, connecting Riyadh with Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Italy and the UK.

Scheduled arrivals included Air Cairo flight SM469 from Cairo, Riyadh Air flight RX418 from Manchester and ITA Airways flight AZ838 from Rome Fiumicino.

Outbound services included Riyadh Air flight RX331 to Cairo, flynas flight XY223 to Doha and flyadeal flight F3573 to Istanbul.

Are flights being diverted?

The disruption has included flights being sent to alternative airports.

Pakistan International Airlines flight PK725 from Lahore was marked on the arrivals board as being diverted to Dammam, rather than arriving in Riyadh. Pakistan International Airlines flight PK725 from Lahore was marked as diverted to Dammam, while Saudia flight SV885 from Guangzhou was listed as diverted to Jeddah.

What restrictions remain at Riyadh airport?

Arriving and departing flights remain subject to permission from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, Reuters reported. Several international airlines have retained suspensions lasting weeks or months.

What should passengers do before travelling?

Travellers should check their flight directly with the operating airline before leaving for the airport and monitor messages about changes to their booking.

Those with onward connections should confirm the status of both flights and ask their airline about arrangements if disruption affects their journey.

Passengers whose services have been cancelled should contact their airline or booking agent to discuss the rebooking or refund options available under their ticket conditions.