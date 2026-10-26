Which airlines are flying to Riyadh? Latest schedules and cancellations

Travel to Riyadh remains disrupted after Yemen’s Houthis claimed they launched another strike on King Khalid International Airport on October 25, hours after Saudi authorities announced flights had resumed.

Flightradar24 showed a small number of flights departing the airport on Monday, although most scheduled departures were cancelled. The kingdom's national carrier Saudia is operating some of its Riyadh-linked services through Dammam and Al Qassim, about 400km north-west of the capital. Riyadh Air has shifted several international routes to Al Qassim.

UAE airlines Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have maintained flight suspensions or cancellations on routes to the Saudi capital.

For passengers planning to travel to the Saudi capital, here’s what to know.

Which UAE airlines have suspended flights to Riyadh?

Etihad has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh until November 5. Emirates airline services from Dubai to Riyadh are currently scheduled to resume on November 8. But the planned return dates are subject to change.

Meanwhile, flydubai has cancelled services to Riyadh through October 29. Air Arabia’s services from Sharjah to Riyadh also remain suspended, with no date announced to resume those flights in the airline's latest update.

Where are Saudia flights operating?

Saudia flights to and from Riyadh are currently operating through Al Qassim and Dammam airports. EPA Show caption: Saudia flights to and from Riyadh are currently operating th…

Saudia says some of its Riyadh flights are operating through Al Qassim and Dammam airports. Tickets include a bus transfer arranged by the airline between the airport and the Saudi capital.

Passengers should check their booking and the airline’s instructions to confirm which airport they will use and the arrangements for their bus transfer.

Which routes is Riyadh Air operating?

Riyadh Air says that until further notice it is operating only to and from Cairo, Dhaka, Jeddah, London Heathrow, Lahore and Islamabad, all through Al Qassim airport.

Passengers departing from Riyadh can check in at the InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh hotel and take a complimentary bus to Al Qassim airport. The airline says the journey takes about four and a half hours.

Hotel check-in opens eight hours and 15 minutes before the flight is set to depart and closes six hours and 30 minutes before it takes off. Passengers can also make their own way to Al Qassim airport, where the airline advises arriving at least three hours before departure.

Does Riyadh airport reopening mean normal flights have resumed?

No. King Khalid International Airport announced the reopening of two terminals from October 25, with Terminal 1 designated for domestic flights and Terminal 2 for international services operated by Saudi airlines. Passengers with confirmed bookings have been asked to contact their airline before heading to the airport.

Some flights have taken off, but cancellations continue and airline arrangements vary. Passengers should confirm whether their flight will operate and which airport will be used, rather than relying solely on a published schedule.

What should passengers do before travelling?

People should check their flight directly with their airline, confirm their departure and arrival airports, and monitor messages about changes to their booking.

Anyone using an airline-arranged bus transfer should confirm the meeting point and departure time, allowing time for the journey.

Those with onward connections should ask their airline about arrangements if travel disruption affects their itinerary. Passengers whose services have been cancelled should contact their airline or booking agent to discuss rebooking or refund options.