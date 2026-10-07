  • Houthis claim fresh drone and missile strikes on Saudi and Yemeni airports
  • UAE condemns attacks targeting Saudi civilian facilities and vessels
  • UN special envoy for Yemen discusses latest developments during visit to Washington
  • Hormuz tanker captains ‘command $100,000 paydays’
  • Iran war energy price shock large but contained so far, IMF chief says
  • IRGC deputy chief claims foreign naval forces moved 1,000km from Iran
Updated: October 07, 2026, 9:16 AM