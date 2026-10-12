Morgan Jay Abu Dhabi review: Can TikTok comedy translate to an arena stage?

“Are you a goofy guy?” It’s a question I’ve heard repeatedly on Instagram and TikTok, where comedian Morgan Jay’s face seems to appear whenever I scroll.

On Sunday, I headed to Etihad Arena to find out whether I was, indeed, a “goofy girl” as he brought The Goofy Guy Tour to the capital to open Abu Dhabi Comedy Season.

The show was phone-free, with attendees required to secure their devices in pouches. It’s a familiar policy at comedy gigs, but there was a certain irony in putting away the screen through which I’d discovered him. For once, I would be watching an entire performance rather than whichever snippets my algorithm decided to show me.

Looking around, the audience was mostly Gen Z and millennials, perhaps a sign of how Jay became so popular thanks to social media. I suspect I wasn’t the only person whose introduction to his comedy had come through a short clip while scrolling.

Those viral videos often show him moving through the crowd, turning exchanges with audience members into pure comedy. Watching them, I’d wondered how that spontaneity would translate to an arena show in Abu Dhabi – and whether the moments that made me laugh on my phone could sustain a full evening.

The show opened with Emirati-Omani comedian Abz Ali, who delivered a locally focused stand-up routine, drawing laughs with observations about the UAE’s residents and the stereotypes surrounding them. With the crowd warmed up, he introduced Jay to an enthusiastic audience.

The US comic emerged in a white T-shirt and jeans to cheers, immediately running through the arena, high-fiving fans and pausing to chat along the way. Spotting a man in a kandura wearing AirPods, he stopped to ask what he was listening to – drawing laughter from across the arena.

Music also formed a substantial part of the performance. With his acoustic guitar, Jay sang songs including Friend Zone and Would You Be My Dad? The latter, delivered with Auto-Tune, mixed comedy with the sadness of growing up after losing his father to cancer at a young age.

He also adapted his Lol Haha Lmfao Jaja bit for the Abu Dhabi audience, replacing “jaja” with “As-salamu alaykum” – a playful touch that connected his familiar material to the local audience.

The show, which lasted more than an hour, was enjoyable, with crowd work its strongest element. Although the musical moments were funny, I found myself wishing he spent more time interacting with the audience. His quick, witty responses, facial expressions and ability to find humour in unexpected situations were what I had come to see – and what made me laugh most.

Perhaps that expectation came from the clips I’d seen online. Seeing the full show gave me a broader sense of his act, but it also confirmed which part I enjoyed most.

It was a strong start to Abu Dhabi Comedy Season, with Russell Peters, Mo Amer, Maz Jobrani and Whitney Cummings among the names still to come.

Jobrani’s appearance will also mark a farewell as he has announced it will be his final Abu Dhabi show, saying he is slowing down to focus on his health and spend more time with his family.

Did I leave knowing whether I was a goofy girl? Perhaps. But I’d happily have traded a few songs for more of the spontaneous exchanges that brought me there.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Season runs until January 31